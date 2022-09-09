Jet crashes off Naval Air Station North Island runway, lands on shoreline

Emergency crews are investigating after a Learjet 36 crash-landed into an embankment along the shoreline at Naval Air Station North Island on Friday, base officials said. The hard landing happened about 1:15 p.m. at the end of runway 18 at Halsey Field Airport, which is on base, said spokesman Kevin Dixon on on Friday, September 9, 2022. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The crash happened about 1:15 p.m. at the end of runway 18 at Halsey Field Airport, which is on base, said spokesman Kevin Dixon.

Two people were on board when jet went off the runway, Dixon said. Both were able to exit the plane on their own and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution, he said. Neither were service members.

According to FlightAware, the fixed-wing aircraft took off from the airport around 12:20 p.m., made a few figure eights over the ocean and came in for a landing less than an hour later.

The plane is owned by GH Equipment, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Dixon said the plane was a Navy contractor plan, not a military aircraft.

The jet appeared to have sustained minor damage.

Updates :

3:22 p.m. Sept. 9, 2022 : This story was updated with information about the condition of the two people on the jet.



