Titans vs. Giants final injury report for Week 1

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ahead of the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that corner Elijah Molden (groin), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) were all ruled out.

In addition, both Molden and Campbell have since been placed on injured reserve, which means they will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

With Campbell on the shelf, the Titans are extremely thin at linebacker, with only three on their active roster in David Long, Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole. Look for Joe Jones to get a practice squad elevation.

The only player who carries an injury designation for the Titans is outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), who is questionable. Adeniyi was added to the injury report for the first time on Thursday.

The Giants received some bad news, as edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful. Now, here’s a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

CB Elijah Molden Groin DNP DNP DNP Out (IR)

S Lonnie Johnson Groin DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Chance Campbell Knee LP DNP DNP Out (IR)

OL Jamarco Jones Triceps LP LP LP Out

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck — LP DNP Questionable

Giants' injury report

Syndication: The Record

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Knee LP LP LP Doubtful

OLB Azeez Ojulari Calf LP LP LP Doubtful

WR Sterling Shepard Achilles LP LP LP —

S Dane Belton Clavicle LP LP LP Questionable