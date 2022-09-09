ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans vs. Giants final injury report for Week 1

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UurqF_0hpCoVIK00

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Ahead of the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that corner Elijah Molden (groin), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) were all ruled out.

In addition, both Molden and Campbell have since been placed on injured reserve, which means they will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

With Campbell on the shelf, the Titans are extremely thin at linebacker, with only three on their active roster in David Long, Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole. Look for Joe Jones to get a practice squad elevation.

The only player who carries an injury designation for the Titans is outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi (neck), who is questionable. Adeniyi was added to the injury report for the first time on Thursday.

The Giants received some bad news, as edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful. Now, here’s a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAcc8_0hpCoVIK00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

CB Elijah Molden Groin DNP DNP DNP Out (IR)

S Lonnie Johnson Groin DNP DNP DNP Out

LB Chance Campbell Knee LP DNP DNP Out (IR)

OL Jamarco Jones Triceps LP LP LP Out

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck — LP DNP Questionable

Giants' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmAxi_0hpCoVIK00
Syndication: The Record

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Knee LP LP LP Doubtful

OLB Azeez Ojulari Calf LP LP LP Doubtful

WR Sterling Shepard Achilles LP LP LP —

S Dane Belton Clavicle LP LP LP Questionable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZADr_0hpCoVIK00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Chiefs should gameplan for Week 2 vs. Chargers

After a successful opening week versus the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers are also coming off a Week 1 victory, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19. Check out our offseason report about the Chargers, where you’ll find information about their offseason moves and key players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks Week 2 injury report: Ken Walker a full participant on Wednesday

The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Five players did not participate, including strong safety Jamal Adams, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after going down against the Broncos. On the bright side, rookie running back Ken Walker was listed among the team’s full participants, inspiring hope he could make his debut this week.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Patriots Wednesday injury update

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued preparations for their home opener this weekend against the New England Patriots. The Steelers have several guys dealing with injuries and here is how the practice report went. Linebacker T.J. Watt was an obvious DNP. He’s dealing with a torn pectoral and has already...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy