WTOV 9
Justice says mobile ambulance simulators will aid EMS initiative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled mobile ambulance simulators that will be used to train new EMTs across the state. They're part of $10 million in CARES Act funds set aside to try to grow the EMS force in West Virginia under the EMS-WV Answer the Call initiative. Justice said the need remains great.
Budget surplus aimed at smoothing West Virginia's roads
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers met in special session on Monday to go over multiple bills. One of them that passed is a major investment for paving secondary roadways across the state. It’s surplus money from 2021, totaling $150 million for projects and equipment. Of that,...
Lipscomb selected to replace Thomas on St. Clairsville Council
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville City Council conducted a special session Monday to fill the vacated spot of Mark Thomas, who represented the Third Ward. Thomas resigned a little over a month ago and plead guilty to mail fraud charges. He is accused of stealing more than a half a million dollars from an elderly client with dementia in his practice as an attorney.
