Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall totals: September 11th-12th
Princeton – 2.37″. The forecast turned out pretty well for areas west of the Illinois River and along I-80 where totals generally ranged from 0.50″ to 2.00″. There was a sharp gradient east of the Illinois River where a dry slot kept showers a bit more scattered and allowed rain to tapper off Sunday afternoon. While this was not surprising, rainfall amounts in these areas ended up under 0.25″ and were lower than expected.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the Fall foliage colors peak in Central Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent stretch of cool weather in Central Illinois gave us a taste of fall for a few days, and while these cooler temperatures are not expected to stick around long, it is a reminder that fall is certainly on the way. While not everyone is in love with the idea of summer coming to an end, most can appreciate the beauty that comes with the changing foliage.
Central Illinois Proud
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
Central Illinois Proud
Harvest holding off into October
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite pumpkin patches and apple orchards opening up, harvest is still some time away in Peoria County for corn and soybeans. “We are running a tad later than what we normally run as far as maturity goes. On a normal year harvest would probably start around the third week in September but looks like we’re going to push that back to about the first week of October,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.
25newsnow.com
Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Central Illinois Proud
Junior League rededicates Sonar Tide Sculpture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Junior League of Peoria and the community came together to rededicate a statue outside the Peoria Civic Center Tuesday. The League rededicated Ronald Bladen’s Sonar Tide sculpture to celebrate the completion of the sculpture’s two-year restoration project. The restorations included a facelift, added landscaping and upgraded lighting.
Central Illinois Proud
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Coroner on Binge Drinking | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home
Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
New director coming to Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced that they have hired a new cirector for the Miller Park Zoo. According to a City of Bloomington press release, after months of searching, Jay Pratte has been selected to be the new zoo director. Pratte...
Central Illinois Proud
Ameren Illinois and a conservation group team up to bring in native plants
Hanna City, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois and Pheasants and Quail Forever, a national conservation organization, have teamed up, and they’re swapping out 18 acres of non-native plants for plants that benefit both the local ecosystem at Wildlife Prairie Park and the company. “This area was full of...
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
25newsnow.com
Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
WAND TV
State of Illinois announces recipients of $3.5 Million grants through RISE Program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- 42 grant recipients will soon receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the recipients of the grant on Tuesday. The State is able to provide these grants, through the...
