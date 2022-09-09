Read full article on original website
Related
SEC Plans New ‘Office of Crypto Assets’ to Find Soft Targets
The SEC has further hinted at increased crypto scrutiny by establishing a blockchain-specific office to scan for compliance mishaps. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to sharpen its focus on crypto via a new office designed to scrutinize company filings. Its Office of Crypto Assets, under the Division...
Solana-based Liquidity Protocol Launches Swap Margin Trading
Jet Protocol, a liquidity protocol on the Solana blockchain, launches Leveraged Swaps. Jet Protocol, a borrowing and lending platform on the Solana blockchain, has launched a new swap margin trading product leveraging Orca, an automated market maker (AMM) that allows liquidity providers (LPs) to facilitate trades, similar to Uniswap. Its...
What Bitcoin Market Fragmentation Means for Its Future
Bitcoin market fragmentation makes the token less liquid and less fungible — a problem institutional investors can’t ignore. If global bitcoin market fragmentation were to remain unaddressed, it could hold back the market’s maturity. If crypto markets were regulated like commodities markets, there would likely be capital...
Fidelity Mulls Bitcoin Trading on All Brokerage Accounts: Report
Fidelity is reportedly weighing bitcoin trading for its retail users, four years after giving wealthy clients the option. Fidelity Investments’ retail customers could soon have the option to trade bitcoin directly through the brokerage platform. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the top retirement planner is evaluating...
The Merge ‘Completely Changes’ Ether’s Investment Case for Institutions
Blockchain’s energy consumption cuts as it transitions to proof-of-stake to attract large investors with ESG concerns. Dubbed the most significant event of this cycle — if not in the history of cryptocurrency — Ethereum’s upcoming Merge is now drawing the attention of industry participants eying the growing potential of institutional investors putting serious capital to work in the digital asset.
Why the Ethereum Merge Will Cause Price Volatility on ETHPoW
Stablecoin providers have mostly chosen to back Ethereum Mainnet. As the hours tick down until the Ethereum Merge, the plans of die-hard proof-of-work advocates are coming into focus — as are the growing prospects for volatility for the up-and-coming token. The Merge is set to transition the Ethereum blockchain’s...
Will MicroStrategy Continue Bitcoin Purchases as Lawsuit Looms?
Planned stock sale comes after Washington DC attorney general alleges tax fraud against company founder Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy appears to be holding the line on its bitcoin acquisition strategy, with one analyst saying the company’s repeat buys are one way to attract crypto investors to the stock despite “tepid” growth in its software business.
New Crypto Staking Fund Targets $200M as Ethereum Merge Nears
Blockworks exclusive: The new vehicle plans to hold a first close on investor capital in the third or fourth quarter. The firm behind what it has dubbed the first evergreen, tokenized venture capital fund is aiming to raise some $200 million for a new vehicle that plans to bet on staking opportunities as Ethereum’s long-awaited Merge nears.
Ethereum Merge May Spur More Institutional Interest
Ethereum will likely transition from PoW to PoS this week — DAS panelists discuss its implications post Merge. The Ethereum Merge is only days away from moving from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) which will have drastic implications for the future of the blockchain. Ethereum has evolved to become...
Ethereum Community, Exchanges Prepare for the Merge
Despite being described by many as “one of the biggest events in crypto history,” if the Ethereum Merge goes to plan, you won’t even notice. Ethereum is about to hit a milestone. In a matter of hours, after years of planning, we will finally know whether the Merge was a success.
Another Day, Another $125 Million in Web3 Venture Funding
North Island’s latest investment vehicle joins a growing list of existing funds betting big on Web3 tech and crypto infrastructure. Early-stage crypto venture capital firm North Island Ventures will set aside $125 million for crypto and Web3 protocols despite market uncertainty and excess capital for budding projects. North Island’s...
FTX Stutters as Crypto Markets Tank Over CPI Numbers
CEO Sam Bankman-Fried responded: “the website did wonky auto-refreshing for a lot of people”. When markets are volatile, crypto traders salivate like a husky after the dinner bell. If their exchange of choice experiences downtime right as they’re itching to place a trade, Twitter is a top place to vent.
A World without Borders – Compliant Crypto Trading for Institutions
From the rapid growth of crypto to the dramatic volatility of the asset class, governments around the world are responding through regulatory and legislative actions. Some jurisdictions have announced clear and accommodating frameworks in the hope to create the crypto hubs of tomorrow, while others are taking a slower, more thoughtful approach. This webinar will discuss the state of global crypto regulation and how institutions can remain compliant in this fast paced landscape.
Ether Loses Steam Days Before Merge, Bitcoin Holds Steady
The move to proof-of-stake may not move the market in the way traders had anticipated. With the highly-anticipated Ethereum Merge potentially days away, the second largest cryptocurrency has led the charge for outflows as investors question the transition’s chance of success. Ether lost around 3.5% Monday while bitcoin rallied...
Contributors Need To Be More Accountable to the DAOs They Serve
Gauntlet manages market risk for many top DeFi protocols and argues that DAOs can benefit by ensuring their service providers have skin in the game. It’s truly exciting that changing one line of solidity code — the language of Ethereum smart contracts — can create an entirely new financial product.
Analysis-European governments defy market volatility with green bond bonanza
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments have raised 15 billion euros ($15 billion) from green bonds over the last two weeks, pushing volumes above a year ago even as heightened volatility cuts issuance in the broader market.
Proof-of-work Ethereum Fork to Rally Miners with 1 Hour Countdown
Stewards of the proof-of-work Ethereum spinoff blockchain have said the network will formally go live within 24 hours after the Merge. The controversial Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) fork, ETHPoW (ETHW), is expected to formally launch within 24 hours after the Merge, stewards of the nascent network said late Monday. The exact...
