WHEELING, W.Va. — A homeless encampment that arose under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling was shut down in late August. But it was not cleaned up. "The camp itself is now vacant. There is no one now living there. We check on that frequently -- myself and the police," said Melissa Adams, homeless liaison, city of Wheeling.

WHEELING, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO