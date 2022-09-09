ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network will hold vaccine clinic

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network will be hosting a Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, September 20th. The clinic will be held at their office at 1300 Potomac Ave., Suite C, Weirton. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-registration will ensure...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Preparations ramp up for Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In about a week, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival makes its return. Preparations by the village have already begun for the thousands that will be in Belmont County. “It’s a yearlong process to get ready for this,” Barnesville Chamber of Commerce Director Jill Hissom said.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

St. Peters Catholic Church held annual Blue Mass for first responders

Steubenville, OH — The St. Peters Catholic Church in downtown Steubenville held their annual Blue Mass inviting first responders to line up for a formal procession honoring them, remembering local lives lost and the events that occurred on September 11th, 2001. “We do this to honor and recognize first...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Belmont County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Bridgeport, OH
County
Belmont County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTOV 9

Franciscan University awaits construction of new hall, conference center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Franciscan University is growing numbers -- and resources -- as it has some new projects underway. Ground has been broken at Franciscan University for their new Christ the Teacher Hall and Conference Center. "It's actually a really exciting time here at Franciscan University,” said Father...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Abraham preaches patience with Wheeling-Ohio County Airport development

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — When Zach Abraham ran for Ohio County Commission, he had plans to help increase growth and utilization of the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. Now, with forming the Airport Authority Board he's doing just that. "It’s made up of private pilots, commissioners, other citizens that want to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
WTOV 9

Trial begins for former Jefferson County Health Administrator Annette Stewart

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The trial of former Jefferson County Health Administrator Annette Stewart began Tuesday morning with opening statements from both parties. Stewart, who was indicted in January on four felony counts, including theft in office, tampering with records, falsification and having unlawful interest in a public contract, stands accused of giving herself a pretty hefty raise.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#St Jude#Allstate
WTOV 9

Vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves one man dead

The new Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Carroll County that has left one man dead. Authorities say the man was driving east on State Route 39 in Fox Township at around 5:15 Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road striking an embankment.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy