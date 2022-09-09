Read full article on original website
Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network will hold vaccine clinic
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network will be hosting a Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, September 20th. The clinic will be held at their office at 1300 Potomac Ave., Suite C, Weirton. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome, though pre-registration will ensure...
Preparations ramp up for Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In about a week, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival makes its return. Preparations by the village have already begun for the thousands that will be in Belmont County. “It’s a yearlong process to get ready for this,” Barnesville Chamber of Commerce Director Jill Hissom said.
John Mattox, founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, to be honored
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The late Dr. John Mattox, founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, is being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. A ceremony will be held at the Statehouse Atrium. Mattox and his wife Rosalind established the museum. He also led...
St. Peters Catholic Church held annual Blue Mass for first responders
Steubenville, OH — The St. Peters Catholic Church in downtown Steubenville held their annual Blue Mass inviting first responders to line up for a formal procession honoring them, remembering local lives lost and the events that occurred on September 11th, 2001. “We do this to honor and recognize first...
Franciscan University awaits construction of new hall, conference center
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Franciscan University is growing numbers -- and resources -- as it has some new projects underway. Ground has been broken at Franciscan University for their new Christ the Teacher Hall and Conference Center. "It's actually a really exciting time here at Franciscan University,” said Father...
New bivalent Omicron booster vaccine added to COVID-19 vaccination clinics
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Another COVID-19 booster has been added to the list, but this one cancels out all the others. An omicron COVID-19 booster is now available at the Ohio County Health Department. It is authorized for people 12 years and older for the Pfizer and 18 years...
Abraham preaches patience with Wheeling-Ohio County Airport development
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — When Zach Abraham ran for Ohio County Commission, he had plans to help increase growth and utilization of the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. Now, with forming the Airport Authority Board he's doing just that. "It’s made up of private pilots, commissioners, other citizens that want to...
When will the homeless encampment under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling be cleaned up?
WHEELING, W.Va. — A homeless encampment that arose under the I-470 overpass in Wheeling was shut down in late August. But it was not cleaned up. "The camp itself is now vacant. There is no one now living there. We check on that frequently -- myself and the police," said Melissa Adams, homeless liaison, city of Wheeling.
State police holding checkpoint on Thursday in Marshall County
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday between 6 p.m. and midnight along Route 88 near Sherrard Middle School. The state police say the alternate route for those who don’t want to go through the checkpoint is Route 2.
Trial begins for former Jefferson County Health Administrator Annette Stewart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The trial of former Jefferson County Health Administrator Annette Stewart began Tuesday morning with opening statements from both parties. Stewart, who was indicted in January on four felony counts, including theft in office, tampering with records, falsification and having unlawful interest in a public contract, stands accused of giving herself a pretty hefty raise.
Suspect involved in Steubenville stabbing apprehended
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police have apprehended a suspect involving in a stabbing in Steubenville. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon on Market Street. Details are limited but stay with NEWS9 on all platforms as we learn more.
Teammates provide inspiration for Bellaire football player battling leukemia
BELLAIRE, Ohio — The Bellaire Big Reds will be without one it’s seniors for the foreseeable future as Isaac Salva was diagnosed with leukemia last week. It only took his teammates a few days to surprise him. “The idea kind of floated around football practice, and we took...
Vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves one man dead
The new Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Carroll County that has left one man dead. Authorities say the man was driving east on State Route 39 in Fox Township at around 5:15 Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road striking an embankment.
