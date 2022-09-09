Read full article on original website
Fidelity Mulls Bitcoin Trading on All Brokerage Accounts: Report
Fidelity is reportedly weighing bitcoin trading for its retail users, four years after giving wealthy clients the option. Fidelity Investments’ retail customers could soon have the option to trade bitcoin directly through the brokerage platform. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the top retirement planner is evaluating...
The Merge ‘Completely Changes’ Ether’s Investment Case for Institutions
Blockchain’s energy consumption cuts as it transitions to proof-of-stake to attract large investors with ESG concerns. Dubbed the most significant event of this cycle — if not in the history of cryptocurrency — Ethereum’s upcoming Merge is now drawing the attention of industry participants eying the growing potential of institutional investors putting serious capital to work in the digital asset.
Ethereum Merge May Spur More Institutional Interest
Ethereum will likely transition from PoW to PoS this week — DAS panelists discuss its implications post Merge. The Ethereum Merge is only days away from moving from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) which will have drastic implications for the future of the blockchain. Ethereum has evolved to become...
Solana-based Liquidity Protocol Launches Swap Margin Trading
Jet Protocol, a liquidity protocol on the Solana blockchain, launches Leveraged Swaps. Jet Protocol, a borrowing and lending platform on the Solana blockchain, has launched a new swap margin trading product leveraging Orca, an automated market maker (AMM) that allows liquidity providers (LPs) to facilitate trades, similar to Uniswap. Its...
Interest in Ether Derivatives Surges Ahead of Merge
Daily volumes, open interest for CME Group’s ether futures contracts up this month before Ethereum’s move to proof-of-stake. Demand for ether futures contracts and other crypto derivatives is surging just days before the Merge — the Ethereum blockchain’s pivot from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake-powered consensus mechanism.
What Bitcoin Market Fragmentation Means for Its Future
Bitcoin market fragmentation makes the token less liquid and less fungible — a problem institutional investors can’t ignore. If global bitcoin market fragmentation were to remain unaddressed, it could hold back the market’s maturity. If crypto markets were regulated like commodities markets, there would likely be capital...
Abra Launching First US Regulated Crypto Bank
The digital asset company hopes to offer crypto yields with TradFi safeguards. Abra, the crypto exchange and lending platform, is launching the first US regulated crypto bank, the company said Monday. The move, in the eyes of industry participants, is a bullish indicator that somewhat shakes off the sector’s bear...
Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India -CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) will look at creating a hub to manufacture Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones and TV equipment, along with possibly diving into the electric vehicle sector, Chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview with CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
Ether Loses Steam Days Before Merge, Bitcoin Holds Steady
The move to proof-of-stake may not move the market in the way traders had anticipated. With the highly-anticipated Ethereum Merge potentially days away, the second largest cryptocurrency has led the charge for outflows as investors question the transition’s chance of success. Ether lost around 3.5% Monday while bitcoin rallied...
Proof-of-work Ethereum Fork to Rally Miners with 1 Hour Countdown
Stewards of the proof-of-work Ethereum spinoff blockchain have said the network will formally go live within 24 hours after the Merge. The controversial Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) fork, ETHPoW (ETHW), is expected to formally launch within 24 hours after the Merge, stewards of the nascent network said late Monday. The exact...
