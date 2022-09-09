British community in Rochester mourns loss of Queen Elizabeth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, the people of the United Kingdom woke up to their first full day without Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen is being honored around the world after her passing at the age of 96, which includes back here at home in the Rochester community.

The Old Toad is a local British pub, that’s been around since the early ’90s. On Friday, News 8 spoke to some members of the local British community there.

“Oh, it’s very sad that she passed away, but she certainly had a good life, through a lot of history the war,” said customer Debbie Philp.

One customer felt that, even though he accepted she would pass, it was still sad to see her go.

“I knew she was ill, there were some reports, thought it was inevitable she was in her 90s and it’s gonna happen, and it’s sad to see somebody who has served 70 plus years, well-loved I think by most,” said customer Brian Antalek.

Elizabeth had marked 70 years on the throne, in February of this year. She had increasingly handed over her duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the family as her health declined.

The queen has been quite a strong presence over the decades; from leaving her mark as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, to navigating the labor strife of the 1980s, Brexit, and COVID-19.

In a statement, her son Charles says it’s a moment of great sadness, “but her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.