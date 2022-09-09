KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sarah Owens didn't know how to help her 12-year-old daughter, Abby, after the pandemic hit. "It went from having a stomach ache when it was time to go to school to full-out panic attacks when we had to leave the house," Owens said. "She would sob all day at school, which in turn led to bullying because she's the kid in class that cries all the time. She refused to eat in public. She refused to use the restroom in public."

