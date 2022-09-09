Read full article on original website
Charles Lowrie
2d ago
rehab buildings with the future tenants working for credits. start a nonprofit construction businesses or partnership. build in rent increases to free up units for future residents. limit the time allowed to get people back on their feet. everyone helps out, no excuses.
4
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state achievement data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
Experts respond to the need for youth mental health help in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts in East Tennessee saw a need and fulfilled it. The Crisis Stabilization Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is helping a lot of children. This is a partnership between East Tennessee Children's Hospital and McNabb Center. It's specifically for children in a mental...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
'Long overdue': Construction of the Gatlinburg Wildfire Memorial to begin soon after years of delays
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years removed from the deadly wildfires, Gatlinburg City Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the construction of a public memorial to pay tribute to those who died in 2016. The Gatlinburg City Commission approved a contract with Whaley Construction for the Chimney Tops...
Knox Co. to discuss allowing contract with AMR to expire to rework ambulance priorities
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking commissioners to approve a measure to allow the current county contract with American Medical Response to expire in order to rework ambulance response priorities. The County Commission will discuss the mayor's plan when it meets for a work...
University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7. The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said. Officials...
Knox County observes National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County and Knoxville are observing National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September to continue efforts to increase the awareness and understanding of suicide and mental health. World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10, and National Suicide Prevention Week runs September 4 through September 10 this...
'The only thing that is a failure is not asking for help' | Mental health crisis affects East Tennessee children at alarming rate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sarah Owens didn't know how to help her 12-year-old daughter, Abby, after the pandemic hit. "It went from having a stomach ache when it was time to go to school to full-out panic attacks when we had to leave the house," Owens said. "She would sob all day at school, which in turn led to bullying because she's the kid in class that cries all the time. She refused to eat in public. She refused to use the restroom in public."
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
utdailybeacon.com
Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in
Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
1450wlaf.com
USDA Commodity distribution is next week at Jellico and La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA distributes USDA commodities Tuesday, September 20, at Jellico and at La Follette on Wednesday, September 21. Commodities distribution at the Jellico Library is Tue., Sept. 20. The hours are from 9:30am until 11:30am or until the food is gone. The address is 104 North Main Street, 37762.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: New Fort Kid moving toward the finish line
Fort Kid once held a special place in the hearts of thousands of Knoxvillians both young and old, and officials are hopeful that the popular playground’s replacement will be ready to greet a new generation by the end of this year. In fact, City Council recently accepted a $44,456...
Student found after walking away from Inskip Elementary School
A Knoxville Elementary student escaped from school last week, and was later found by a Knoxville Police Department officer.
New Knox County commissioner among those asking for 2020 election data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election officials across the country are getting more requests to review the 2020 election results. Records obtained by 10News show the Knox County Election Commission has received at least seven of those requests, including at least one from out of state and one from a newly elected county commissioner.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Knoxville Urban League receives $250k from TVA for business development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Urban League announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded its affiliates with a $3 million grant. This grant is meant to support and grow statewide business development programs for people of color over the next three years. The money will fund the affiliates’ workforce readiness training centers, information technology programs and executive leadership programs across the state.
