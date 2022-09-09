CHASKA, Minn. – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a supporter of Donald Trump who has espoused the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, said he was served a federal subpoena Tuesday and that his phone was seized.Lindell claimed in a video posted online Tuesday that FBI agents approached him after he ordered food at a Hardee's drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota. Patrick McSweney, an attorney for Lindell, confirmed in an email to CBS News that the subpoena was served and Lindell's cell phone was confiscated."We pull ahead and a car comes perpendicular and parks a little ways in front of...

MANKATO, MN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO