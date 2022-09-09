ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR
Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 13, 2022

600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.
STUTTGART, AR
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Dementia
Public Safety
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Stuttgart

A suspect is in custody following the accidental discharge of a Stuttgart officer’s firearm during a struggle following a traffic stop Monday morning. According to a statement from the Stuttgart Police Department, the traffic stop was initiated on E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a foot chase ensued. The suspect was overtaken by the officer and an altercation occurred, during which the officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.
STUTTGART, AR
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ezekiel Kelly makes second court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of that shooting rampage across Memphis last Wednesday went before a judge Tuesday. A gag order was put in place in Kelly’s trial on Tuesday by Judge Karen Massey, restricting public discussion of the case. During his first court appearance Friday, the 19-year-old was ordered held without bail. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
