Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Takirra Milam left her home in the 1800 block of Clunan Cove between 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Milam’s brother told police he last saw and spoke to her before school that morning while she was in […]
LOCATED: 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week located after not coming home from school, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 09/13/2022 11:10 a.m.:. According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located. A 15-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Takirra Milam was last seen in the 1800 block of Clunan on Sept. 6. She left...
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 13, 2022
600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.
Little Rock man charged with beating 14-year-old Beebe youth, $15K bond
A Little Rock man was charged after a 14 year old was allegedly beaten.
Two men kick in door, steal guns from Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men kicked in the door of a Memphis home and ransacked the residence, stealing guns and other property, according to police. Memphis Police said the burglary happened on Durbin Avenue in broad daylight, around 2:25 p.m., on Friday, September 9. The two men, seen in...
One man, five teenagers charged following car burglary on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged one man and five teenagers after they burglarized a car on Beale Street. Police said it happened on Sept. 10 at Fourth Street and Beale Alley. Just around 10:50 p.m. an officer working in the area of Beale...
State police issues Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman with dementia
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Forrest City police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with a history of dementia. According to authorities, 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker was seen on Aug. 28 at approximately 9:48 a.m. in the St. Francis area. Walker is described as standing...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
Man allegedly had over 13 pounds of marijuana inside stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police allegedly found over 13 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car. On Monday, investigators with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, along with special agents, were conducting a surveillance operation at the Shadowbrook Townhouses. According to an affidavit, an agent saw a...
Man found unconscious in car with 1-year-old baby, drugs inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly being found passed out in his car with a 1-year-old baby and drugs inside the vehicle. On Sept. 9, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a drug equipment violation at Walnut Grove and N. Holmes Road. A...
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Stuttgart
A suspect is in custody following the accidental discharge of a Stuttgart officer’s firearm during a struggle following a traffic stop Monday morning. According to a statement from the Stuttgart Police Department, the traffic stop was initiated on E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a foot chase ensued. The suspect was overtaken by the officer and an altercation occurred, during which the officer’s firearm was accidentally discharged.
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Ezekiel Kelly makes second court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of that shooting rampage across Memphis last Wednesday went before a judge Tuesday. A gag order was put in place in Kelly’s trial on Tuesday by Judge Karen Massey, restricting public discussion of the case. During his first court appearance Friday, the 19-year-old was ordered held without bail. He […]
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
