Compton, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified

A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
PALMDALE, CA
Compton, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Compton, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found

A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach

A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Lancaster

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a big rig in Lancaster Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:48 a.m. to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and South Avenue J where they found the victim, CHP Officer Nicholson told City News Service. The collision closed...
LANCASTER, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Carvalho: Shots-Fired Report at Hollywood High School a `Hoax'

A “shots fired” report that resulted in a police response to the campus of Hollywood High School Tuesday was a “hoax,” authorities said. Officers were sent to the campus on Highland Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A preliminary investigation determined that no one had been injured, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Dead man found at park and ride

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lennox: LASD

A man was shot to death in Lennox Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was “suffering from apparent gun shot wounds” in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue when deputies arrived at 4:23 p.m., the LASD said in a press release.
LENNOX, CA
mynewsla.com

2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe

A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
BUENA PARK, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Man found dead in Bellflower ID'd

BELLFLOWER - A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37 years old, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
BELLFLOWER, CA

