Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Committee reviewing name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Meriwether Lewis Elementary School is the next Albemarle County school to get its name reviewed. A committee will review the name and make a recommendation on whether to keep it or change it. MLES was named after Meriwether Lewis, who was born in Albemarle Co.,...
NBC 29 News
Working together to make a more mobile friendly life for people and their service dogs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steven Toyota has created a relationship with Service Dogs of Virginia and its clients to help them mobilize more easily. Service Dogs of Virginia is a non-profit that runs off of community support and donations. They are based in Charlottesville but have clients across the Valley.
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum gets closer to opening, in need of funding
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The idea for the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum was born in 2017, and now five years later strides are being made with construction, and each day volunteers are one step closer to opening the facility’s doors. “We’re looking to raise another $250,000, and as...
Comments / 0