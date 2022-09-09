ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
