Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road near Iron Road southwest of Beaver Dam around 2 p.m. for speeding. After the deputy made contact with the man, the man reportedly took off into Beaver Dam before leaving the city heading north on U.S. Highway 151.

The chase topped 90 mph at times, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the man hit a spike strip and stopped on northbound Highway 151 north of State Highway 33.

Deputies arrested him on tentative charges of fleeing and felony operating while intoxicated.

At some point during the chase, a dog jumped out of the man’s 2016 Ford Focus, causing traffic issues. The dog was eventually caught and returned to its owner.

The release did not provide the man’s name.

