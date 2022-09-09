ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hh3E2_0hpCixbI00

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road near Iron Road southwest of Beaver Dam around 2 p.m. for speeding. After the deputy made contact with the man, the man reportedly took off into Beaver Dam before leaving the city heading north on U.S. Highway 151.

The chase topped 90 mph at times, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the man hit a spike strip and stopped on northbound Highway 151 north of State Highway 33.

Deputies arrested him on tentative charges of fleeing and felony operating while intoxicated.

At some point during the chase, a dog jumped out of the man’s 2016 Ford Focus, causing traffic issues. The dog was eventually caught and returned to its owner.

The release did not provide the man’s name.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt

September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling a suspect in a vehicle theft on the city’s north side last month. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue on August 28. The department released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, WI
City
Madison, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Beaver Dam, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors charged a 27-year-old woman in the death of a middle school teacher. Kyrie Fields of Oregon, Wisconsin, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. A probable cause document stated Charles Criniere,...
OREGON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Focus#Rewritten
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBAY Green Bay

High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop in Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. A sheriff’s deputy pulled over the Columbus man for speeding around 2 p.m. on Madison Road in the town of Beaver Dam. Officials said that the driver then drove away from the traffic stop, going through the city of Beaver Dam onto US Highway 151 northbound.
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy