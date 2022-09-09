Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits
The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
WSET
Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford
These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
WSET
Dunkin 'Shines Gold' for Childhood Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Dunkin Donuts is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They announced their "Shine Gold" program. This program will be from September 14-28 to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission. Their mission is to bring...
blueridgecountry.com
Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present
Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
WSET
Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye
Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
WSLS
Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
wfxrtv.com
Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
WSET
'We thank them for their sacrifice:' RPD finishes 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans. "We have not forgotten the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and...
Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia
(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
supertalk929.com
Five Wytheville doctors plead guilty in pain prescription scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.
WSET
'Identifying themselves as law enforcement:' CCSO warns folks on money scam
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have received numerous reports on people identifying themselves as law enforcement. They said scammers are calling citizens within the county. The scammers are using actual deputies' names and have obtained money from people, deputies said. Deputies are...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
WDBJ7.com
Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WDBJ7.com
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors. Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.
