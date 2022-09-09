ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
pcpatriot.com

School system issues statement on Pandemic EBT benefits

The following statement is provided by Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to Local Education Associations (LEAs) to consider distributing to households by robo-call, email, or other means. Dear Pulaski County Public School Families:. This is an update regarding questions we have received about summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits. The...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Helping Horses are Helping People in Bedford

These rescue horses get top quality care from at-risk youth with harsh home lives, senior citizens who benefit from the equine therapy, those with disabilities, or someone who’s in need of a friend. Brook Hill Farm, a non-profit horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization, exists to provide rehabilitation focused...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Dunkin 'Shines Gold' for Childhood Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Dunkin Donuts is giving guests a way to support children battling cancer for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They announced their "Shine Gold" program. This program will be from September 14-28 to support the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission. Their mission is to bring...
ROANOKE, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present

Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
BUCHANAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Montgomery County, VA
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
Montgomery County, VA
Society
City
Radford, VA
WSET

Bedford YMCA Summer Festival Series: Karlee Raye

Support a rising star, and the Bedford Area Family YMCA at the Summer Festival Series on September 16th! Bring a lawn chair and kick back for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Come and enjoy this family-friendly outdoor event here at the Bedford YMCA open-air outdoor Moldenhauer Stage. Sponsored...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
CALLANDS, VA
WSLS

Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Original People’s Forest Walk held in Catawba

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A unique event was held Saturday in the forests of Catawba. Members of both the Cherokee Tribe and Monacan tribes gathered to discuss native plants, trees, and resources traditionally used for food and medicinal purposes. The event took place at the Virginia Tech Catawba...
CATAWBA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Service#Volunteers#Goodies#National Day#9 11#Radford Advisory Council#Rsvp
WSLS

Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing

ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke

Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Monday is National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'We thank them for their sacrifice:' RPD finishes 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans. "We have not forgotten the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WFXR

Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia

(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Five Wytheville doctors plead guilty in pain prescription scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy