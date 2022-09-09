So Baker is good in revenge games and shines,ahhh yea..but tell me what the other team with a solid defense is doing standing there shaking while he revenges with his steely eyes give me a break,Baker could have a nice game and still lose I just cant see the browns even with a second string QB going against another second string QB losing,now that defense!
Mayfield was able to survive playing for Cleveland. So few others were able to have some success there and fewer have made it out of there intact.
First, fox is a POS news source. Second, baker had one good quarter today (4th). The other three quarters he was just validating why the browns moved on without him. Blocked passes. Interception. Fumbles. Sacks. Thanks baker for reaffirming the Browns’ decision to go in a different/better direction
