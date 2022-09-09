ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowcountry school district sees improvement in test scores

By Kyra Jones
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School District has seen significant improvements in recent test scores.

According to the South Carolina department of education, results from the state assessment show that the district’s English language arts scores are the highest they’ve been in all grades since before the pandemic.

Superintendent of Beaufort County School District, Dr. Frank Rodriguez said the district is moving in a positive direction.

“Not only out performed the state, but we also have reached back to our 2019 pre-pandemic levels, and in fact, beyond that because we scored the highest that the district scored since the inception of that SC ready test in language arts,” Rodriguez said.

One of the areas, the district said it needs to improve on is math. Scores in math have shown some improvement but are still under pre-pandemic levels.

Rodriguez is happy to see some improvement, but he knows this area will continue to be a struggle for students.

“Math is an area that we’re honing in on, while we outperformed the state at all grade levels, we also have a long way to go in math,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is committed to student success in every aspect of learning to ensure state scores continue to move in a positive direction.

“We want to deliver a good solid core academic instruction during the day and then we want to supplement that with additional tutoring and support that are designed to accelerate growth and accelerate learning, particularly in specific content areas, where that seems to be the need.”

