‘Political Pollution’ of Country Music Festival Alarmed Some Guests. Sources have reported that the Friday night ambiance at the Sept. 2-4 Seven Peaks Music Festival, this year held in Villa Grove, had instances of right-wing demonstrators on the Live Nation grounds and a political overtone that it had never had before. The concert was shut down earlier than scheduled on Friday night. But according to law enforcement, the official reason for the early closure wasn’t politics or violence, it was lightning.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO