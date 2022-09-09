Read full article on original website
Salida Bike Set for Riverside Park This coming weekend
Some are calling it a “weekend of frivolity” and others are calling it “just plain fun on two wheels”. Whatever you call it, this celebration of fun on wheels is a free community event brought to you by the city of Salida. The city has worked closely with Salida Mountain Trails.
Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove Had “a Different Vibe”
‘Political Pollution’ of Country Music Festival Alarmed Some Guests. Sources have reported that the Friday night ambiance at the Sept. 2-4 Seven Peaks Music Festival, this year held in Villa Grove, had instances of right-wing demonstrators on the Live Nation grounds and a political overtone that it had never had before. The concert was shut down earlier than scheduled on Friday night. But according to law enforcement, the official reason for the early closure wasn’t politics or violence, it was lightning.
Chaffee BoCC to Meet for Short Public Session
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will meet in regular session beginning at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in a two-part meeting. There is a short agenda for the morning, after meeting daily the week prior for department 2023 budget presentations and holding a full Monday, Sept. 12 work session.
It’s a House Party and You’re Invited
The Chaffee County Housing Authority is reminding Chaffee County residents of its first ever “House Party,” scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds at 10165, CR 120. The event will include food, drink, and music, and offers a chance for...
Final Chaffee General Election Lodging Tax Ballot Question Prepped for Voters
It took back-and-forth discussions, amendments, and several public sessions, but the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) finally agreed unanimously upon the ballot language for a question to be placed on the Nov. 8 General Election Ballot regarding the use of the county’s lodging tax. After the state changed...
