Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Sunny, dry week continues
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure rules the Southeast this week, giving dry & sunny days. OVERNIGHT: Expect a clear sky with overnight lows back in the 50s – not quite as cool as the low 50s as Tuesday morning, but still pleasant!. REST OF WEEK: Sunshine continues...
wcbi.com
Our First Taste of Fall
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get any better than this!. TONIGHT: Noticeably cooler! You may even consider wearing a jacket or hoodie outside. Low near 54° with clear skies. We haven’t seen temperatures this low since May 17th!
wcbi.com
Sunny, dry beginning to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect a lot of clear, sunny sky conditions this week. Drier air moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A gradual temperature increase occurs during the week. MONDAY: Temperatures are at their coolest today, in the lower 80s. Rain chance is very slight at 10%. MONDAY NIGHT:...
wcbi.com
Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
wcbi.com
Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs. The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown. The repairs come on the heels of a design...
wtva.com
Pet lost in Houston fire
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost a beloved pet during a house fire in Houston. The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 2:15 along East Hamilton Street. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived; but unfortunately, not all of their pets did. Firefighters were able to save...
wtva.com
22-year-old from Tupelo arrested for Tuesday morning armed robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Tuesday morning, Sept. 13 armed robbery in Tupelo. According to Tupelo Police Major Charles McDougald, the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 at the Murphy Express gas station on West Main Street. The store is located across the street from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
wcbi.com
Annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb a time to remember true heroes
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds turn out in Tupelo to remember the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott took a quick break from his monthly National Guard drill for the annual 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chief Elliott was working at the state fire academy 21 years ago when the country was attacked and says the sacrifices made that day by first responders must never be forgotten.
Commercial Dispatch
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourmshome.com
Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb Honors the Fallen and Promotes Community
“Never forget” is a term that is often said when referencing the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Department ensures that no one will ever forget the great sacrifice, heroism, and emotions that took place that day through its annual Tupelo 9/11 Stair Climb. This is the...
wtva.com
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
wcbi.com
Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff. Jay Alexander West was named as a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Friday in Golden. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting scene on Deck Taylor Road. That’s where they found a...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
Fulton man charged with murder
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Fulton man is charged with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 9. The shooting was reported on Deck Taylor Road in Golden, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with B&E of home and vehicle
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man is accused of breaking into a home and vehicle on Saturday night, Sep. 10. Amory Police identified the suspect as Zaccheaus Vassar, 27. The home he’s accused of breaking into is on Fifth Street North, Police Lt. Detective Andy Long said. Nothing was taken from the home.
Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2
Mississippi State football received votes in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll with Week 3 action on the horizon.
Comments / 0