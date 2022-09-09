ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 4 days ago

(WKBN) — The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ).

Beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the following will reflect Ohio’s new income limits to be able to receive SNAP benefits.

Net Income Standards (100% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income
1 $1,133
2 $1,526
3 $1,920
4 $2,313
5 $2,706
6 $3,100
7 $3,493
8 $3,886
each additional +$394

Gross Income Standards (130% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income
1 $1,473
2 $1,984
3 $2,495
4 $3,007
5 $3,518
6 $4,029
7 $4,541
8 $5,052
each additional +$512

Separate AG Income Standards — Elderly and Disabled AGs Only (165% of poverty)

AG Size Maximum Income
1 $1,869
2 $2,518
3 $3,167
4 $3,816
5 $4,465
6 $5,114
7 $5,763
8 $6,412
each additional +$649

There will also be a change in the maximum food assistance allotment for those receiving SNAP benefits.

Maximum Food Assistance Allotments

AG Size Maximum Allotment
1 $281
2 $516
3 $740
4 $939
5 $1,116
6 $1,339
7 $1,480
8 $1,691
each additional +$211
Minimum Allotment $23

According to a representative with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the United States Department of Agriculture increases the gross income limits every year. All states are required to implement the change.

Previously, a family of three would qualify for benefits with a minimum monthly income of $2,379. Now, beginning Oct. 1 (for federal fiscal year 2023), the gross income limit for three will be $2,495.

There are also some changes made to the utility allowances.

  • Standard Utility Allowance – $646
  • Limited Utility Allowance – $410
  • Single Standard Utility Allowance – $92
  • Single Telephone Allowance – $43

You can read more about the changes here .

Comments / 313

Guest
4d ago

i have seen people that work full-time and have children that can't afford anything but there rent with the cost of living going up so let's not judge if you haven't been in other people's situations

Reply(13)
85
Sunny Leroy
4d ago

just saying I know of a girl that keeps having children because of what she does..you know.. gets almost 1000 dollars in food stamps is pregnant again on drugs and other children of hers starving and guess where food stamps are going? yeah to the drug man!! sick just sick and sad!!

Reply(70)
71
GiGi
4d ago

Dewine cares nothing about Ohio. Nothing he cut off the extended PUA funds in July when it should've been September I want to know where that extra went to? all the while people were getting put out on the streets. he needs to go he's been in office way too long. smh

Reply(10)
63
