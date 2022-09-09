Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
FOX Sports
'They are the pieces to the puzzle' - Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas praise teammates after their 27-26 victory
Michael Thomas talks to Shannon Spake about wanting to make sure that he was able to be out on the field to help the New Orleans Saints in their 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Wintson talks about all of the talent that the Saints have this year.
Cowboys Sign Colin Kaepernick? 'I'll Take QB Cooper Rush' - Michael Irvin
"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.'' - Michael Irvin.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
O.J. Simpson Mobbed By Fans: NFL World Reacts
O.J. Simpson's presence at NFL games always sparks serious reactions. Thursday night, the former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted of murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was in attendance for the first game of the 2022 regular season. Simpson was there to support...
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
FOX Sports
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
NFL World Shocked By Michael Irvin's Wild Prediction
No one made a crazier prediction for the 2022 NFL season than Michael Irvin this week. The former Dallas Cowboys great turned TV analyst made a wild pick for the league's MVP winner this season. Irvin is going with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He went on to predict Cousins will...
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell in boxing match
Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson took part in a boxing match against fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on Saturday night, and things did not end well for Peterson. The event, which was called “Social Gloves: No More Talk”, featured Bell and Peterson as the two...
Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased After Christian Watson Drops Easy Touchdown Pass
Aaron Rodgers made his first annoyed face of the season after rookie Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown.
