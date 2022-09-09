ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle River, NJ

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17.

Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.

Larkin apparently was taking his girlfriend to The Valley Hospital following an undetermined injury when he was stopped. The Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps brought her there while police arrested Larkin.

Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff joins his officers at the scene just off Route 17 in neighboring Waldwick.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

As a felon with previous convictions for robbery and burglary, Larkin is classified as a “certain person” prohibited from in any way possessing a firearm, said the chief, who was at the scene of the stop on Manhattan Avenue just off Route 17 in Waldwick.

High-capacity magazines are also illegal in New Jersey.

There was also the matter of the varying amounts of heroin, Xanax, Clonazepam, crack, and suboxone that the chief said was found in the Honda CRV, along with numerous wax folds, plastic bags, scales and other tools to prepare and distribute the drugs.

Ryan Larkin, 35, is taken into custody after Saddle River police find a .40-caliber Glock handgun and various drugs.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Larkin, meanwhile, was charged with various drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He also received summonses for tailgating, failing to maintain a lane and having fictitious license plates.

Illegal: gun and high-capacity magazine

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Waldwick police assisted, the chief noted.

City Wide Towing impounded the Honda.

Saddle River police stopped the SUV on Manhattan Avenue in Waldwick, just off Route 17.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Thief Jailed After Jumping Into Hudson, Headbutting Edgewater Officer: Authorities (UPDATE)

A thief who jumped into the Hudson River while running from Edgewater police head-butted an officer when he was finally taken into custody, authorities said. An officer responding to The Promenade apartments off River Road on a call of a theft of an apartment key from the guardhouse spotted Anthony M. Quinones Savino, 32, shortly after 6 a.m., Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.
EDGEWATER, NJ
