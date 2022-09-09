Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Tyler David Larson Stone
Tyler Stone, age 18 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, as the result of a vehicle accident. Visitation for Tyler Stone will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the West Central Area Commons Area. Funeral services for Tyler David Larson...
kmrskkok.com
Victor A. Bruer
Victor Bruer, age 83 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral services for Victor Bruer are pending with Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
kmrskkok.com
Debbie Daniels-Klyve
Debra Jean Daniels-Klyve, age 68 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation for Debra Daniels-Klyve will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Herman United Methodist Church in Herman, MN. Celebration of Life for Debbie...
kmrskkok.com
Junior Sportsman Day – Morris 9-F Club September 17th
The Morris 9-F Sportsman Club and Rifle Club invites you to the Junior Sportsman Day on Saturday, September 17th from 9:30 to noon. Sign up at the 9-F Sportsman Club. Safety training and Archery, Guns and ammo will be provided at no charge. Door prizes and lunch provided. Shuttle bus will run between the 9-F and the Rifle Range. This event is free to all kids ages 9 to 17, and welcomes any and all kids from the surrounding areas. Children must be accompanied by a parent. If you are interested, please call Craig Awsumb at 320 – 808 – 5853 for more information. Junior Sportsman Day, Saturday, September 17th at 9-F Sportsman Club right off Highway 59. 9-F Sportsman Club and local sportsman clubs and various organizations are proud to sponsor the Junior Sportsman Day from 9:30 to noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmrskkok.com
Wolverines Sweep Owls, Tigers Werk Takes Third At Long Prairie
GRACEVILLE – Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley completed a season sweep of Hancock with a three-set victory over the Owls on Monday in Graceville, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23. The Wolverines serving was the catalyst, racking up 12 aces on the night, led by Haley Ward with four. Jessica Moberg had 14 kills, Emily Kellen added five. Alaina Andrews and Grace Cardwell each had 10 assists while Mikaya Hennessey had eight digs.
kmrskkok.com
Fatal Crash in Grant County on Sunday 9/11
The Minnesota State Patrol released initial information about a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on Sunday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate that a Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Silverado were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 79 near Sanford Township when the two vehicles collided head-on just before 4:30 p.m.
Comments / 0