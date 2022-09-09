The Morris 9-F Sportsman Club and Rifle Club invites you to the Junior Sportsman Day on Saturday, September 17th from 9:30 to noon. Sign up at the 9-F Sportsman Club. Safety training and Archery, Guns and ammo will be provided at no charge. Door prizes and lunch provided. Shuttle bus will run between the 9-F and the Rifle Range. This event is free to all kids ages 9 to 17, and welcomes any and all kids from the surrounding areas. Children must be accompanied by a parent. If you are interested, please call Craig Awsumb at 320 – 808 – 5853 for more information. Junior Sportsman Day, Saturday, September 17th at 9-F Sportsman Club right off Highway 59. 9-F Sportsman Club and local sportsman clubs and various organizations are proud to sponsor the Junior Sportsman Day from 9:30 to noon.

MORRIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO