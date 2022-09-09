Read full article on original website
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's Memoir To EXPOSE Racist Royal Family Member & Palace Is 'Worried'?! Prince Harry's Memoir To EXPOSE Racist Royal Family Member & Palace Is 'Worried'?!. Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Meghan Markle told Harry she didn't want him to lose dad Prince Charles after leaving royal life
Father issues seem to run in the family for Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. The estrangement between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her own father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines ever since she married into Britain’s royal family — an event Meghan's father wasn’t on hand to witness.
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?
Now that her husband is King of England, how much power will Camilla Parker Bowles have as Queen Consort?
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral
The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
Kate Middleton Welled Up After Sharing the Touching Words Her Son Prince Louis Said After Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, something the Princess of Wales said has touched everyone’s hearts. While the four of them reunited for a 40-minute walkabout around Windsor Castle to see royal supporters, many overheard Kate say something about her and William’s youngest Prince Louis, and how he’s dealing with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Let Their Dog Choose Prince George’s Name
Prince William and Kate Middleton's pet dog reportedly helped the royal couple choose their son Prince George’s name.
Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Events Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Watch: Prince Harry REACTS to Military Uniform Controversy. Prince Harry is hoping to keep the focus on his grandmother. As the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth continues its mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some may spot her grandson not wearing his military uniform during upcoming ceremonial events.
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil
The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
