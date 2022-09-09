ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Princess Of Wales
Daily Mail

Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral

The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
U.K.
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Welled Up After Sharing the Touching Words Her Son Prince Louis Said After Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle today, something the Princess of Wales said has touched everyone’s hearts. While the four of them reunited for a 40-minute walkabout around Windsor Castle to see royal supporters, many overheard Kate say something about her and William’s youngest Prince Louis, and how he’s dealing with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side

The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

211K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy