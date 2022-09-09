ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New poll shows Biden with six-point lead on Trump

By Julia Mueller
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcPz0_0hpCd0RL00

President Biden is leading former President Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match-up, new polling shows.

In a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Wednesday, 48 percent of registered voters said they’d cast their ballot for Biden “if the 2024 election were held today,” while 42 percent said they’d vote for Trump.

Biden held a 3-point lead in the hypothetical 2020 rematch in a similar August poll . Trump’s support was steady across both surveys.

The president’s widening lead over his predecessor comes in the wake of Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” speech last week. During the rare prime-time political address, Biden lambasted Trump and his “Make America Great Again” supporters as a danger to democracy.

Biden’s approval ratings have also been climbing back from record lows earlier this year amid a series of legislative wins for Democrats and declining gas prices. The new poll found the president with a 43 percent approval rating among registered voters.

Georgia: 15 killed in traffic crashes, 300 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

More Democrats say Biden should run again than shouldn’t, a reversal of results from August.

Last month, 43 percent of Democrats said Biden should not seek reelection, while 35 percent said he should. In the latest poll, 30 percent of Democrats said he shouldn’t and 44 percent said he should.

Democrats are also polling ahead of Republicans by 5 points on a generic congressional ballot, with 45 percent of registered voters saying they’d vote for the hypothetical Democratic candidate and 40 percent saying they’d back the Republican.

At the same time, just 24 percent of registered voters overall said Biden should seek reelection. Fifty-nine percent said he shouldn’t, and the rest were unsure. By contrast, 29 percent said Trump should run in 2024, while 60 percent said he shouldn’t.

Conducted Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, the poll surveyed 1,634 U.S. adults weighted by gender, age, race, education, voter registration status and 2020 presidential vote. The poll had a 2.6 percentage point margin of error.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man missing since 2019 found, CPD say

UPDATE 9/12/2022 5:00 p.m.: Curtis Lee Thomas was located and he is in good health, according to The Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2019. Officials said police and the family of Curtis Lee Thomas […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police arrest man for attempted murder, aggravated assault after a Juniper St. stand-off

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on various charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a victim was life flighted to a hospital for an upper-body gunshot wound. Quindarious Smith, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for man missing since May 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Randy Jerome Lewis, age 61, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Buxton Drive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, around 3:00 p.m. A description Lewis’ clothing is not available. Lewis drives a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Republicans#Democrats#Voter Registration#Yahoo News#Dui
HuffPost

Republicans Flip Out Over Joe Biden's Speech Slamming Election Deniers

Republicans are very mad that President Joe Biden had the gall, in a prime-time speech on Thursday, to denounce Republicans who support the overturning of elections. Certain Republicans claim that Biden insulted “half the country” by calling on the nation to reject “MAGA Republicans” who subscribe to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” philosophy and who refuse to accept the results of a free election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Two-Thirds of Independent Voters Do Not Want Donald Trump to Run for President in 2024: Poll

Trump lost independents (along with the election) in 2020 As the former president finds himself the subject of numerous investigations and legal proceedings, a new poll suggests independent voters don't want Donald Trump to run again in 2024. The poll — from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist — shows that 67% percent of independent voters don't want Trump to run again, while 28% said they do. The figures are not good news for 76-year-old Trump, who lost independents (along with the election) in 2020. The numbers appear to be getting worse for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRBL News 3

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later, records showed. He […]
FORT PAYNE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy