Johnson City, TN

NASCAR Foundation delivers teddy bears to patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

By Slater Teague
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on Friday, the NASCAR Foundation delivered teddy bears to pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The NASCAR-themed bears, named “Speedy Bears,” were delivered as part of the foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Giving, a program dedicated to comforting kids while in the hospital.

    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)
    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)
    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)
    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)
    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)
    (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)

With nearly 70 hospitals participating in the program, more than 8,000 Speedy Bears will be delivered by the end of this year’s events, according to NASCAR.

NASCAR encourages fans and community members to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by donating $25 to the NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send a get-well message to a child in the hospital. Donations can be made at www.nascarfoundation.org .

WJHL

