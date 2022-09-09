Read full article on original website
Minnesota senior may need extra IT support – the libraries are there to help
A recent letter to the editor in Minneapolis Star Tribune outlines the reasons that Minnesota seniors need special attention to close the digital equity gap…. Virtual as the new normal is now our reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of digital inclusion and literacy for all. Technology is considered an essential resource, a necessity for civic and cultural participation, lifelong learning and access to critical services, including shopping at Target.
FCC announce latest round of RDOF winners – none in Minnesota
Broadband Auctions Task Force (RBATF) and the Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA), authorizes. Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (Auction 904) support for the winning bids identified in Attachment A of. this Public Notice. For each of the winning bids identified in Attachment A, we have reviewed the long-form. application information,...
