Read full article on original website
Related
You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ
The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
Shae Suiaunoa Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
LARAMIE -- Wyoming sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa recorded a career-best eight tackles in Wyoming’s 33-10 home win over Northern Colorado last Saturday, and he added an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 18 yards down to the UNC three-yard line to set up a Wyoming touchdown two plays later.
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October
Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
Wyoming kicker lands second straight MW Player of the Week honor
LARAMIE -- For the second consecutive week, Wyoming Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland has been named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the Mountain West on Monday. Hoyland was a perfect 4 of 4 in field goals in a 33-10 win over...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14
The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday
I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Air Force
LARAMIE -- "Who cares if I beat them at a different school last year? I don't really care about that." That Andrew Peasley is one cool customer. And his head coach loves the answer the junior quarterback gave when asked if he gained an edge over Air Force after tossing three second-half touchdown passes to help lead Utah State to a 49-45 victory inside Falcon Stadium last September.
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Just how young is this Wyoming football roster?
LARAMIE -- How young is the Wyoming football team?. Craig Bohl described a couple of instances that even shocked him from last Saturday's win over Northern Colorado. "Last week, we scored a touchdown and, we leave our offensive line out on the field to kick an extra point, and we have 10 guys on the field," he said with a chuckle and a head shake during his Monday press conference in Laramie. "Emmanuel Pregnon is not on the field -- he just runs off the field. We had another defensive guy, Olu (Oluwaseyi Omotosho), he comes up to me during the middle (of the game), 'coach, I think I may need a day off for practice. I've got a sore thumb.'
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Addition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant
Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream). They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!. As of now,...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0