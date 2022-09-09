ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Y95 Country

You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ

The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Shae Suiaunoa Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

LARAMIE -- Wyoming sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa recorded a career-best eight tackles in Wyoming’s 33-10 home win over Northern Colorado last Saturday, and he added an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 18 yards down to the UNC three-yard line to set up a Wyoming touchdown two plays later.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October

Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14

The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday

I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie

Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]

What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Air Force

LARAMIE -- "Who cares if I beat them at a different school last year? I don't really care about that." That Andrew Peasley is one cool customer. And his head coach loves the answer the junior quarterback gave when asked if he gained an edge over Air Force after tossing three second-half touchdown passes to help lead Utah State to a 49-45 victory inside Falcon Stadium last September.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event

The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Just how young is this Wyoming football roster?

LARAMIE -- How young is the Wyoming football team?. Craig Bohl described a couple of instances that even shocked him from last Saturday's win over Northern Colorado. "Last week, we scored a touchdown and, we leave our offensive line out on the field to kick an extra point, and we have 10 guys on the field," he said with a chuckle and a head shake during his Monday press conference in Laramie. "Emmanuel Pregnon is not on the field -- he just runs off the field. We had another defensive guy, Olu (Oluwaseyi Omotosho), he comes up to me during the middle (of the game), 'coach, I think I may need a day off for practice. I've got a sore thumb.'
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat

The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
CHEYENNE, WY
