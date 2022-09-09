Read full article on original website
Republican candidate for Michigan governor unveils $1B public safety plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids rallying support, her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon is town. Dixon, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is expected to share more details about her $1 billion public safety plan. A portion...
themanchestermirror.com
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
michiganradio.org
Wayne County Republicans urged primary poll workers, watchers to break Michigan election rules
On the night before Michigan's primary election in August, Wayne County Republican Party leaders held a virtual training session for poll workers and partisan poll observers. During that video call, the party leaders encouraged people to break election rules. A recording of that training includes this exchange between Wayne County...
Michigan conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota's social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it...
wfyi.org
Will Indiana’s abortion law affect emergency contraception like Plan B?
Indiana’s abortion law is set to go into effect on Thursday Sept. 15. While it bans abortion in almost all cases, it does not include explicit language discussing contraceptives or morning-after pills, like Plan B. Dr. Stephanie Boys is an adjunct professor of law at Indiana University. She said...
Michigan families will be paying more for heating this winter, experts predict
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan families are expected to pay more for home heating this winter. A National Energy Association expects home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years. "Prepare for the worst," said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the National Energy Assistance Directors'...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference...
Pilot error, too much weight cited as causes for fatal 2019 plane crash
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, MI -- Pilot error and too much weight on board were the primary causes of a fatal plane crash near Lansing in 2019, according to federal investigators. The Associated Press reports the causes were determined by the National Transportation Safety Board which has been investigating the Oct. 3, 2019 crash that happened less than a mile from Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.
In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana will tax student loan forgiveness. What does this mean for Bloomington residents?
President Joe Biden announced in August 2022 that the U.S. government will forgive federal loan debt of up to $10,000 for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. However, the Indiana Department of Revenue has confirmed they will be taxing student loan debt into a taxpayer’s income to pay state and local income taxes.
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
Board of State Canvassers approves 2022 ballot
LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing on Friday to approve the 2022 Michigan ballot for the November election. The approval comes after a controversial vote that stalled two petition based ballot questions late last month. The board heard arguments from both the Reproductive Freedom...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
13abc.com
A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
Michigan Attorney General Nessel files brief supporting abortion access on the ballot
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a brief on Wednesday in support of placing the abortion access question on the ballot. The brief was filed in the Reproductive Freedom For All v Board of State Canvassers case in support of approving the petition, which saw a record amount of signatures from Michiganders.
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
WTHR
New technology could head off future school shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
wbiw.com
A class action lawsuit was filed today on behalf of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are in conflict with S.E.A. 1
INDIANAPOLIS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana today filed a class action lawsuit claiming that Senate Enrolled Act 1 (S.E.A. 1), a ban on abortion, violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice, and five women...
Detroit News
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
