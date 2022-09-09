ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference...
LANSING, MI
Pilot error, too much weight cited as causes for fatal 2019 plane crash

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, MI -- Pilot error and too much weight on board were the primary causes of a fatal plane crash near Lansing in 2019, according to federal investigators. The Associated Press reports the causes were determined by the National Transportation Safety Board which has been investigating the Oct. 3, 2019 crash that happened less than a mile from Capital Region International Airport in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
INDIANA STATE
Board of State Canvassers approves 2022 ballot

LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing on Friday to approve the 2022 Michigan ballot for the November election. The approval comes after a controversial vote that stalled two petition based ballot questions late last month. The board heard arguments from both the Reproductive Freedom...
MICHIGAN STATE
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Local pastor is accused of pulling a gun on his wife

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Sept. 27 to discuss restricting where new wind and solar projects will be allowed in Ottawa County. A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
New technology could head off future school shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — This year there have been more than 100 shootings on school grounds across the country, killing at least 40 people and injuring another 82 people, according to Every Town Research. Now there is new camera technology that experts say could prevent incidents like this from happening. It's...
INDIANA STATE
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election

Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

