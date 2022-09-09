ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you have any friends or family that live along the gulf coast or in the state of Florida, it is right around this time of the year that folks start getting nervous. The reason for the concern is the tropical storm season. The long-term average for tropical activity by September in the northern hemisphere is usually the peak of the season. Historically it is middle of September that produces the highest number of tropical storms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO