Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
NY State Troopers said authorities chased a stolen car from Canada to Ontario County
PHELPS, N.Y. — New York State Troopers said that authorities chased a stolen car from Canada all the way to Ontario County on Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver of the stolen car blew through the inspection booths at the Peace Bridge on the border with Canada. The ordeal slowed a lot of people down on the thruway on Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
WHEC TV-10
Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A huge Northern California wildfire was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes across two counties, but firefighters were making some progress against the flames thanks to cooler weather, authorities said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: More delays with NYS Thruway plaza work?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the complete revamp of the rest stops all up and down the New York State Thruway. A few months ago, we told you that some of the work was running behind schedule. How about now?. Jim asked: “(I’m) curious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Traffic Alert: State Route 31 in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. — We have an update on a traffic alert in Perinton. Lane shifts have been removed along the bridge carrying State Route 31 over I-490. Crews shifted the lanes a few months ago while they repaired the bridge.
WHEC TV-10
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top...
WHEC TV-10
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see...
WHEC TV-10
Weather In-Depth: Where are all the Hurricanes?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you have any friends or family that live along the gulf coast or in the state of Florida, it is right around this time of the year that folks start getting nervous. The reason for the concern is the tropical storm season. The long-term average for tropical activity by September in the northern hemisphere is usually the peak of the season. Historically it is middle of September that produces the highest number of tropical storms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Drying out and feeling like Fall later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Showers and thunderstorms associated with a large area of low pressure spinning through the Great Lakes Tuesday will end, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Another cold front dropping through on Wednesday will bring a fresh breeze, followed by temperatures dropping from the...
WHEC TV-10
NY Board of Regents approves name change to Roberts Wesleyan University
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Board of Regents on Tuesday granted Roberts Wesleyan College’s request to change the name to Roberts Wesleyan University. A statement from Roberts Wesleyan said the name change is effective immediately. The statement included the new logo for Roberts Wesleyan University. This comes...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Light rain today, but could it be heavier rain for Monday?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It may have seemed like a lot of rain for today, but in reality rainfall measurements were only at a tenth of inch or less. This is another slow moving weather system that will continue to produce periodic showers over the next 48 hours for Western New York. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are not expect significantly drier weather until the middle of the week.
Comments / 0