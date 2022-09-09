ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

IDPH: COVID-19 therapies saved thousands from hospitalization

CHICAGO (WCIA) – Treatments for COVID-19 have been helping many people stay out of the hospital. According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, approximately 8,600 Illinoisans avoided the hospital due to COVID-19 treatments since May.    Dr. Sameer Vohra says the key for the medication to work is to get […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New building means growth for innovative high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Best hip stretches with Champaign Fitness Center

Today Marcia Stevens with Champaign Fitness Center is talking all about hips! Too much sitting or just lack of stretching can cause the muscles around our hips to be too tight. Hip tightness can cause discomfort and pain and lack of mobility and can even lead to hip and low back injury. Join us as we do some wonderful stretches to loosen up the hips and increase our mobility in all our activities.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Champaign, IL
WCIA

STEP Recovery opens new facility

DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program

HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Parkland College receives multi-million dollar grant, expands programming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One college in Central Illinois is working to re-vamp its curriculum, hoping to make it easier for students who may already have experience.  Parkland College in Champaign received a $4.99 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, and they’ll be spreading it to six other community colleges in the state.  […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Linus Diabetes#History Of Diabetes#Senior Health#General Health
WCIA

Drilling deep: Detailing decisions behind geothermal systems

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Some people in Central Illinois are changing how they heat and cool their homes, and they’re using geothermal energy to do it.  It’s part of the Geothermal Urbana-Champaign 2.0 bulk purchase program and it’s the first of its kind in the country.  First, people have to take a “Power Hour” class, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur School Board approves vacant seat appointment

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has appointed and sworn in a new member to fill a vacant seat. The seat became vacant when Board President Dan Oakes retired on Aug. 23 and when Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the board presidency. On Tuesday, Bill […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy