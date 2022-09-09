Read full article on original website
IDPH: COVID-19 therapies saved thousands from hospitalization
CHICAGO (WCIA) – Treatments for COVID-19 have been helping many people stay out of the hospital. According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, approximately 8,600 Illinoisans avoided the hospital due to COVID-19 treatments since May. Dr. Sameer Vohra says the key for the medication to work is to get […]
New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
New building means growth for innovative high school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Academy High has a new home in Champaign. The non-profit college preparatory school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Tuesday. The new building is near Fox and Devonshire Drive. The new building was needed because the school needed more room. Academy High opened in 2017 with only nine […]
Best hip stretches with Champaign Fitness Center
Today Marcia Stevens with Champaign Fitness Center is talking all about hips! Too much sitting or just lack of stretching can cause the muscles around our hips to be too tight. Hip tightness can cause discomfort and pain and lack of mobility and can even lead to hip and low back injury. Join us as we do some wonderful stretches to loosen up the hips and increase our mobility in all our activities.
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
Housing Authority of Champaign County uplifting area youth with YouthBuild program
HACC YouthBuild is a community-based pre-apprenticeship program designed to offer a unique second chance to young people. We serve exclusively at-risk and disadvantaged youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who have dropped out of high school or those who high school may no longer be a viable option for by providing basic education, occupational training and leadership development while addressing several core issues important to low-income communities: affordable housing, education, employment, and leadership development.
Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House
September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
Parkland College receives multi-million dollar grant, expands programming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One college in Central Illinois is working to re-vamp its curriculum, hoping to make it easier for students who may already have experience. Parkland College in Champaign received a $4.99 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, and they’ll be spreading it to six other community colleges in the state. […]
Drilling deep: Detailing decisions behind geothermal systems
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Some people in Central Illinois are changing how they heat and cool their homes, and they’re using geothermal energy to do it. It’s part of the Geothermal Urbana-Champaign 2.0 bulk purchase program and it’s the first of its kind in the country. First, people have to take a “Power Hour” class, […]
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
How to put together a bento box with Lisa Lewey-Shields
In our CI Kitchen today, guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is talking all things Bento Boxes. From what they are and where they came from to how to assemble your own.
‘Morale is low’: correctional officers ask to begin negotiating better contract
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Some Champaign County correctional officers say morale is low among jail workers. It’s been hard to hire and keep employees. So, they want to start negotiating for a better contract. Their current one expires in December. We spoke with a union representative who said they’re facing a major staffing shortage. But, […]
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
“Take a Child Outside Week” with Urbana Park District
Urbana Park District is gearing up for “Take a Child Outside Week” coming up later this month.
Decatur School Board approves vacant seat appointment
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education announced on Tuesday that it has appointed and sworn in a new member to fill a vacant seat. The seat became vacant when Board President Dan Oakes retired on Aug. 23 and when Vice President Andrew Taylor assumed the board presidency. On Tuesday, Bill […]
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
