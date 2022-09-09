ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

KTLO

Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting

A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut. According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Police investigating fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man. Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 600-block of North Tennessee Street regarding a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville. According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Police chief retires amid gun controversy

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Greene County massage therapist arrested

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould massage therapist was arrested after a reported sexual assault. According to probable cause court documents from Greene County District Court, on Sept. 9 an adult female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted to the Paragould Police Department. The victim said Phillip Brinkley sexually...
PARAGOULD, AR
WREG

Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Police identify shooting victim who died

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
PARAGOULD, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot in Berclair, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects are on the run after two people were shot in Berclair Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting on Macon Road and Berclair Road at around 9:25 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot in the back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police department urges train safety after accident

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
PARAGOULD, AR

