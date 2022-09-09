Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Caruthersville arson, burglary investigation
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Kait 8
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut. According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s...
Kait 8
Police investigating fatal shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a man. Around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, officers responded to the 600-block of North Tennessee Street regarding a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Franklin Brehm and 35-year-old Elizabeth Alvarado...
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
One man, five teenagers charged following car burglary on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested and charged one man and five teenagers after they burglarized a car on Beale Street. Police said it happened on Sept. 10 at Fourth Street and Beale Alley. Just around 10:50 p.m. an officer working in the area of Beale...
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville. According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
Kait 8
Police chief retires amid gun controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police chief embroiled in a controversy over the sale of a city-owned gun has called it quits. Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Chief Glen Smith officially retired on Monday, Sept. 12. Coggins said Smith had served the people of Hoxie as its chief...
Kait 8
Greene County massage therapist arrested
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould massage therapist was arrested after a reported sexual assault. According to probable cause court documents from Greene County District Court, on Sept. 9 an adult female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted to the Paragould Police Department. The victim said Phillip Brinkley sexually...
Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
Man found unconscious in car with 1-year-old baby, drugs inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly being found passed out in his car with a 1-year-old baby and drugs inside the vehicle. On Sept. 9, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a drug equipment violation at Walnut Grove and N. Holmes Road. A...
Kait 8
Donated land gives sheriff’s department a chance to train real situations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. That statement can be seen with Lacy’s Landfill, giving the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department a chance to use an abandoned house on their property. The house will be torn down soon and added...
Kait 8
1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
Man allegedly had over 13 pounds of marijuana inside stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police allegedly found over 13 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car. On Monday, investigators with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, along with special agents, were conducting a surveillance operation at the Shadowbrook Townhouses. According to an affidavit, an agent saw a...
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Two shot in Berclair, suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects are on the run after two people were shot in Berclair Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting on Macon Road and Berclair Road at around 9:25 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot in the back […]
Kait 8
Police department urges train safety after accident
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Trouble on the tracks, following a collision between a car and train, a local police department is stressing safety and patience on the road when it comes to railroad crossings. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing in Paragould where Police Captain Brett McCain...
