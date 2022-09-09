ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat

According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Water is Safe to Drink (Was Never Contaminated)

The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment

East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Health
103.3 WJOD

The Monarch’s Are Migrating; Time To Get Tagging!

For those of you that may have noticed, today, members of Dubuque County Conservation were out at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque tagging Monarch Butterflies. And if this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can! It’s a great chance to learn about one of the world’s most well-known butterflies and what makes them truly unique. In addition, volunteers and Conservation members will be catching and tagging monarchs as they migrate to their winter home in Mexico.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque

Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Tank#Tap Water#Bacteria#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#City
103.3 WJOD

Pork Tornadoes Return to Q Casino October 22nd

The Pork Tornadoes to the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8pm Wide variety of covers played by good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards. #yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband #beardpop. The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band from Cedar Falls, IA...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
103.3 WJOD

Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque

Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque To Get First Electric Jule Bus; Misses Out On $3.4 Million

Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Big Grove Brewery’s Golden Boy Gives Back To Austin Strong Foundation

It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
MONTICELLO, IA
103.3 WJOD

Two-Time Olympian to Speak at Dubuque’s “Evening of Light”

Dubuque's annual "Evening of Light" event always features a keynote speaker of great status. This year, however, this decorated, accomplished woman could be the biggest headliner of the event yet. Retired artistic gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 "Evening of Light." The...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque

Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA

This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
MONTICELLO, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy