Amarillo, TX

Amarillo releases details on recent wastewater spill

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Reclamation Facility, located in southeast Amarillo, has been contained.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the flow equalization basin/storm basin overflowed on property moving east from the basins to the Playa Lake east of the plant, located at 3700 SE Loop 335. Officials said the spill began Wednesday and was contained as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said that as part of the cleanup process, chlorine tablets were applied to the runoff flow. According to the release, the spill does not have any risk of contaminating nearby water wells or sources. However, if anyone comes into contact with the spill, they are asked to call the city of Amarillo

The news release said that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city of Amarillo officials to “minimize environmental impacts.”

