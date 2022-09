Colorado Gemworks is set up in booth B650 at the JG&M Expo Denver September 9-17, 2022, daily 10-6 pm, final day 10-4 pm. They have available a collection of stones that both my father & son as well others gathered from various sources around the world. Their focus is on high grade stones that personally catch the eye and rare treasures. Lew Wackler (the father) has been in the Gem and Jewelry world for over 50 years, focusing on fantasy cuts, facets, cabochons, customs knives and now personalized classes.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO