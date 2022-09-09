Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Alarming Rise in Human Rights Violations, Violence Worldwide
Geneva — Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif highlighted the growing desperation of millions of people trapped in a never-ending cycle of human rights violations, violence, and political instability in dozens of countries around the world. She addressed the worsening situation in numerous countries in Africa, including...
Voice of America
Kenya Swears in President Ruto After Heated Elections
Nairobi, kenya — Kenya swore in its new president, William Ruto, on Tuesday, following a tightly contested election. Numerous African leaders attended the ceremony for Ruto but his chief election rival, Raila Odinga, stayed away. As Kenya’s fifth president, Ruto faces a struggling economy, massive debt, and a record drought that has devastated northern parts of the country.
Voice of America
Lack of Democratic Reforms Risks Further Instability in Sri Lanka
GENEVA — A report on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka urges the newly elected government to implement democratic reforms and combat impunity to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations. The report was submitted Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Widespread protests over high levels of...
Voice of America
China’s Mass Incarceration of Uyghurs Overshadows UN Council Agenda
GENEVA — China’s mass incarceration of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities is not on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s packed agenda for its session starting Monday. However, the controversial policy threatens to overshadow all the other issues to be examined during the council’s monthlong session. Human...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Voice of America
Canada's Conservative Party Elects Populist as New Leader
TORONTO — Canada’s opposition Conservative Party elected its go-to attack dog as its new party leader Saturday. Pierre Poilievre is a firebrand populist who opposes vaccine mandates and blames Canada's inflation on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He won the party leadership on the first ballot, defeating a moderate, centrist candidate with 68% of the votes cast by the party's members.
Voice of America
Reporters Call Taliban Media Reforms ‘Censorship’
Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are praising the effects of their restrictions on the country’s broadcasters. The new laws bar state and private television channels from showing programs considered offensive. This includes foreign movies and performances by female singers, as well as any material critical of Islam or the Taliban.
Voice of America
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Azerbaijan Detains a Journalist and His Lawyer
Baku, Azerbaijan — The arrest in Azerbaijan of a journalist and his lawyer is being viewed by human rights defenders and members of the country's media as politically motivated. Police in the capital Baku on Saturday detained Avaz Zeynalli, owner and chief editor of the independent news outlet Xural...
Voice of America
Global Pressure Mounts on Cambodia Over Foreign-Run Trafficking, Scamming Rings
Phnom Penh, Cambodia/Washington — Cambodia has long had a problem with its own citizens being trafficked into nearby countries such as Thailand and Indonesia, where they work in slave-like conditions. But stamping out foreign-run trafficking rings within its borders is a new phenomenon, and Phnom Penh's ability to disrupt the criminal networks could have wide-reaching consequences for its regional standing, experts told VOA Khmer.
Voice of America
US Secretary of State Discusses Migration, Economics in Meeting With Mexican President
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday to repair relations between the two neighboring countries that have frayed over immigration and other issues. “We discussed shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane...
Putin needs Xi Jinping's help more than ever after his setbacks in Ukraine
Three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin met Xi Jinping in Beijing for a show of unity. As their first face-to-face meeting since the war approaches, the Russian leader will need as much help as he can get.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Iraq Ancient Ruins Open Up to Tourism After IS Atrocities
Hatra, Iraq — Strolling along the ancient ruins of Hatra in Iraq's north, dozens of visitors admired the site, where local initiatives seek to turn over a new leaf after a brief but brutal jihadist rule. Designated an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, Hatra dates back to the...
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’
Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
Voice of America
IMF Eyes Expanded Access to Emergency Aid for Food Shock
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plan, which has not previously been reported, will be...
Voice of America
Somali Military Says Offensive Retakes 20 Villages from Militants
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA — Somalia's military says an offensive in the central Hiran region has captured 20 villages that were occupied by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. A Somali National Army commander, Captain Mohamed Ibrahim Daud, told VOA by phone Monday that army troops backed by armed locals have killed more than 100 al-Shabab fighters and also "liberated" 20 villages from the al-Qaida-affiliated group.
Voice of America
Supreme Court Sends Abortion Decision Back to US States
The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe versus Wade this June sent the decision to regulate abortion up to individual states. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson traveled to Wyoming to see how the fight over so-called trigger bans is playing out.
Voice of America
Hospital Official: Airstrike Hits Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Region
An airstrike wounded at least one person on Tuesday in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, a hospital official said, two days after Tigrayan forces said they were ready for a cease-fire with the federal government. The strike hit the business campus of Mekelle University and Dimitsi...
Voice of America
Central African Farmers Say Hunger Looms as Ukraine War Disrupts Imports
Yaounde, Cameroon — Farmers’ associations from 11 Central African countries say disruptions in food supplies caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have deepened the struggles of millions of Africans to survive. The farmers, meeting Tuesday in Cameroon’s capital, called on the region's governments to help people cope with food shortages.
Comments / 0