Wisconsin State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in southwestern Wisconsin in recent days just became a whole lot richer. On social media Monday morning, Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing.
DARLINGTON, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Fentanyl Test Strip Use Is Encouraged

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
WDIO-TV

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

9-13-22 evers, michels to debate once

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday. In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., debated his Republican challengers twice this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience.
MADISON, WI

