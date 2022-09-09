Read full article on original website
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in southwestern Wisconsin in recent days just became a whole lot richer. On social media Monday morning, Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing.
WSAW
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
nbc15.com
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
cwbradio.com
Two Prominent Case IH Farm Equipment Dealerships in Wisconsin Join Forces
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Two prominent Case IH farm equipment dealerships in Wisconsin have joined forces. Johnson Tractor announced it has acquired Value Implement. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the deal was finalized on September 1, which brings the combined total locations between the two companies to nine, three in Illinois and six in Wisconsin.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
ABC7 Chicago
Couple's engagement photo featuring Culvers and Kwik Trip sweaters goes viral on social media
KENOSHA, Wis. -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook, WDJT reported. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan,...
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Announces Cranberry Apple Jamboree
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has announced a celebration of one of Wisconsin’s biggest industries, cranberries. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is scheduled for next weekend, September 16th and 17th. Festivities will run from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center. There will be several themed activities available throughout...
5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.
wtaq.com
Fentanyl Test Strip Use Is Encouraged
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WDIO-TV
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman. The...
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
radioplusinfo.com
9-13-22 evers, michels to debate once
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday. In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., debated his Republican challengers twice this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience.
Wisconsin woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father of 10
A 27-year-old woman from Wisconsin, Kyrie Fields, has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Charlie Criniere last month.
