9-14-22 mercury racing groundbreaking ceremony
Construction is underway on a major expansion project at Mercury Racing in Fond du Lac. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Tuesday at Mercury Racing’s manufacturing plant on county road UU. The two-phase construction project will add 40,000 square feet of manufacturing operations space to the southwest corner of the existing Fond du Lac, Wis. facility and expand the current propeller shop by 8,000 square feet on the north side of the building. The project will bring the Racing facility to nearly 150,000 square feet. “Racing is an integral part of the long-range strategy for Mercury,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “This facility expansion gives us room to grow, bolsters our ability to meet the demand for innovative new products and demonstrates our continued commitment to the Fond du Lac community.” The expansion follows several recent innovations and successful product launches for Mercury Racing including the 300R outboard, featuring an exclusive Advanced Mid Section (AMS), and the 200 APX and 360 APX circuit racing engines. Racing also formed a partnership with the E1 Competition Racing Series. E1 is based in Europe and developing a battery electric powered hydro foiling vessel, of which Mercury Racing is the official propulsion and propeller partner. “As our business continues to grow and our line of luxury sport products expands, this project meets our need for more space to develop new technology and innovations that excel in high performance, competition and beyond,” said Stuart Halley, general manager for Racing. Construction of the manufacturing operations space is expected to be finished by April 2023 with the propeller shop completed by October 2023.
9-13-22 uw oshkosh chancellor changes mind on outsourcing proposal
UW Oshkosh has decided not to outsource the university’s custodial and grounds services. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt made the announcement Monday in an email to employees and students. Leavitt said the decision is in the best interest of the university and follows a meeting with impacted employees, discussions with faculty, staff and students. The outsourcing proposal to sign up with a Tennessee-based company for those services resulted in a protest last week on campus involving about two dozen professors, staff and students.
9-14-22 fdl man faces homicide charges in stabbing incident
A Fond du Lac man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with a stabbing incident last month outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Police say a 40 year old Fond du Lac man was stabbed multiple times outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue August 6. A person of interest was arrested two days later and has been held in the Fond du Lac County Jail since. This week police referred attempted first degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety charges to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a 31 year old Fond du Lac man.
9-11-22 car strikes parked fdl police squad car
Nobody was injured after a car rear-ended a Fond du Lac Police squad parked on the side of the street. Shortly before 4am Sunday a car struck the unoccupied squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center on Western Avenue. The driver, a 27 year old North Fond du Lac man, was arrested for OWI first offense. Both vehicles received damage that required them to be towed from the scene.
