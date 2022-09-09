Read full article on original website
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Tennessee Announces $446M In Broadband Expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband...
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A woman in Southaven, Mississippi is charged in Memphis, Tennessee with TennCare fraud in connection with continuing to use TennCare benefits after moving out of state. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers today announced the arrest of 25-year-old Candis Lavender. Investigators say...
John (J.D.) Presson
Graveside services for John (J. D.) Presson, 100, were held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a. m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McKenzie, Tennessee, with Bro. Jim Roberts officiating. Adam Phelps, Jason Harrison, Jeremy Spain, Rick Melugin, Keith Priestley and Richard Johnson served as pallbearers. Mr. Presson was born...
WLOK radio host 'encouraging dialogue' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK, a community staple and Memphis radio station, became the first Black-owned radio station in the city in 1977. After tragic events have affected the Memphis community recently, radio host Chip Washington aims to live up to the radio show's name that he oversees—"Let's Talk About It."
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
20 Memphis to Nashville Road Trip Attractions
One of the best ways to see Tennessee’s historical landmarks, nature parks and attractions is by travelling from Memphis to Nashville on an epic Southern road trip. Start this journey by visiting Memphis’ parks and museums before hitting the road to Nashville, where you can watch a live music performance on Broadway Street and jump right into the party scene.
LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis CEO was sentenced to three years in prison for fabricating and submitting hundreds of false water monitoring reports required under the Clean Water Act in Tennessee and Mississippi. The U.S. District Court ordered co-owner and CEO of Environmental Compliance and Testing (ECT) DiAne Gordon,...
Mulroy won’t commit to policy on plea deals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plea deals by prosecutors are under scrutiny in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting spree in Memphis allegedly committed by a suspect who was allowed out of prison early by pleading to lesser charges. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called out cases like that of Ezekiel Kelly, who got out of prison […]
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Debate over teen curfew goes before Memphis city council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday morning, officials discussed a resolution that would enforce a curfew for teens in order to curb crime. Council members discussed the resolution that would require the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to enforce the curfew and penalty violations. City ordinance...
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
Officials react to senseless shooting spree that terrorized Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the hours following a shooting spree that left four people dead, three others wounded and most of the Mid-South community terrorized, community leaders and elected officials reacted to the senseless violence. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “My words can’t describe how awful I feel for them,”...
Two detained after shots fired in Frayser, Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are detained after shots were fired in two different neighborhoods Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in Frayser in the 1700 block of Alta Vista near Watkins at 5:23 p.m. Police said no one was struck by gunfire but one person was hurt by broken glass. Seven minutes later, there […]
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
