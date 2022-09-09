Read full article on original website
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
Pennsylvania man charged for trying to steal car tires from Honda of Princeton dealership
A 43-year-old Morrisville, Pa., man was charged with criminal attempt and possession of burglary tools after police responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Honda of Princeton dealership on Route 206, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department. The incident occurred at 5 a.m. Aug. 28, police...
Princeton Police: No threat to public determined after body found on side of Rosedale Road
The Princeton Police Department responded to a call about a male body found off to the side of the road on Rosedale Road at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 7. Police conducted an investigation and determined that it was a suicide. There is no threat to the public.
Princeton Merchants Association call on Princeton Council to commission new traffic study for Witherspoon Street
The Princeton Merchants Association has asked the Princeton Council to commission a new traffic study of the Central Business District, citing the difficulty of navigating through the town. Princeton Merchants Association president Andrew Siegel approached the Council at its Aug. 22 meeting to seek the traffic study, pointing to the...
Princeton 9/11 ceremony honors those who passed and those struggling in the aftermath
Communities across the country honored those lost and still suffering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people 21 years ago on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Americans remembered the attacks that killed people in New York, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington D.C. when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group. Two planes slammed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane – Flight 93 – initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
Princeton Council applies for state grant to improve section of Terhune Road ahead of housing developments
Princeton officials hope to receive a state grant to offset the costs of improvements to a section of Terhune Road, between N. Harrison Street and Grover Avenue, in advance of the construction of more than 600 apartments in the area. The Princeton Council approved the $636,000 grant application to the...
Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 1
Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
Historical Society of Princeton has new executive director
The Historical Society of Princeton has a new executive director. Sarah Taggart, a native of the Garden State, comes to the Historical Society of Princeton (HSP) from the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation, where she served in various positions – including curator and executive director – over the past 12 years, according to a press release through HSP.
Princeton Planning Board to review application to demolish 19th century building, build new three-story building on Witherspoon Street
An application that calls for the demolition of a 19th century building that houses the Terra Momo Bread Company and cigar store tops the Princeton Planning Board’s agenda for its September meeting. CRX Associates LLC, which owns the building, is seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to knock...
Rosedale Road roundabout opens a year after pedestrian fatality
Rosedale Road, which was closed for nearly two months for the installation of a traffic-calming roundabout, was opened to motorists Aug. 25, according to Princeton officials. The roundabout has been installed in the middle of the intersection on Rosedale Road and General Johnson Drive, which is the entrance to the Johnson Park School, a grade K-5 school.
West Windsor police investigate burglaries at The Mews at Princeton Junction
Police are investigating two burglaries and one attempted burglary at The Mews at Princeton Junction rental apartment complex, according to the West Windsor Police Department. Police were called to the development on July 29. The victim told police that she heard a noise coming from her living room and when she went to check, she saw a light being shined in through the window. She screamed and slammed the bedroom door shut, police said.
West Windsor police blotter
A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
West Windsor Police: Trenton woman returns to same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later
A Trenton woman returned to the same store she allegedly shoplifted at two weeks later, according to the West Windsor Police Department. This time, store employees of Ulta Beauty immediately alerted police on July 17. They had recognized her from the earlier shoplifting incident because of her “red hair and distinctive tattoos,” police said.
Princeton GirlChoir, BoyChoir leave marks on Prague, Vienna, Montréal and Québec City through song
Not only do Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir perform throughout New Jersey, they travel nationally and internationally — through skies of blue and clouds of white — to share in song both with and for others. Following two years of largely virtual rehearsals and performances due to the...
Annual ‘Insect Festival’ will teach about importance of insects on Sept. 10
The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County annual 2022 Insect Festival will teach children and families about the importance of insects and protecting their habitats. The annual festival is rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mercer Educational Gardens in Hopewell Township. Admission is free. On-site parking is available, according to Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County.
HomeFront seeks donors for back-to-school backpack drive
Happiness is a backpack full of school supplies, a new outfit and new sneakers for the first day of school – especially for children who are living in shelters or whose parents struggle to make ends meet. That is why HomeFront hopes to distribute 1,500 backpacks filled with school...
Princeton school board appoints new supervisor of elementary education
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education has made an appointment for the newly created position of supervisor of elementary education. Sarah Moore, who is the supervisor of literacy and intervention in the Robbinsville Public Schools, was named to the new post at the school board’s Aug. 2 special meeting.
Coalition for Peace Action: Commemoration of atomic bombings urges new effort for nuclear disarmament
As the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombings over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki passes, Coalition for Peace Action urges further reductions in nuclear weapons and the implementation of measures to reduce the potential of nuclear war. Inside the Arts Council of Princeton, the grassroots citizens action group...
