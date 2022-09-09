ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Packet

Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Merchants Association call on Princeton Council to commission new traffic study for Witherspoon Street

The Princeton Merchants Association has asked the Princeton Council to commission a new traffic study of the Central Business District, citing the difficulty of navigating through the town. Princeton Merchants Association president Andrew Siegel approached the Council at its Aug. 22 meeting to seek the traffic study, pointing to the...
PRINCETON, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
centraljersey.com

Princeton 9/11 ceremony honors those who passed and those struggling in the aftermath

Communities across the country honored those lost and still suffering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people 21 years ago on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Americans remembered the attacks that killed people in New York, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington D.C. when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group. Two planes slammed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane – Flight 93 – initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
PRINCETON, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 1

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Historical Society of Princeton has new executive director

The Historical Society of Princeton has a new executive director. Sarah Taggart, a native of the Garden State, comes to the Historical Society of Princeton (HSP) from the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation, where she served in various positions – including curator and executive director – over the past 12 years, according to a press release through HSP.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Shoplifting#Retail Store#Liquor
centraljersey.com

Rosedale Road roundabout opens a year after pedestrian fatality

Rosedale Road, which was closed for nearly two months for the installation of a traffic-calming roundabout, was opened to motorists Aug. 25, according to Princeton officials. The roundabout has been installed in the middle of the intersection on Rosedale Road and General Johnson Drive, which is the entrance to the Johnson Park School, a grade K-5 school.
PRINCETON, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor police investigate burglaries at The Mews at Princeton Junction

Police are investigating two burglaries and one attempted burglary at The Mews at Princeton Junction rental apartment complex, according to the West Windsor Police Department. Police were called to the development on July 29. The victim told police that she heard a noise coming from her living room and when she went to check, she saw a light being shined in through the window. She screamed and slammed the bedroom door shut, police said.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

West Windsor police blotter

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
TRENTON, NJ
Public Safety
Lawrence Ledger

Annual ‘Insect Festival’ will teach about importance of insects on Sept. 10

The Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County annual 2022 Insect Festival will teach children and families about the importance of insects and protecting their habitats. The annual festival is rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mercer Educational Gardens in Hopewell Township. Admission is free. On-site parking is available, according to Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Coalition for Peace Action: Commemoration of atomic bombings urges new effort for nuclear disarmament

As the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombings over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki passes, Coalition for Peace Action urges further reductions in nuclear weapons and the implementation of measures to reduce the potential of nuclear war. Inside the Arts Council of Princeton, the grassroots citizens action group...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
