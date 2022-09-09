Communities across the country honored those lost and still suffering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people 21 years ago on Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Americans remembered the attacks that killed people in New York, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington D.C. when four passenger airliner planes were hijacked by al-Queda, an Islamic terrorist group. Two planes slammed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and one plane hit the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another hijacked plane – Flight 93 – initially headed to Washington D.C., was thwarted by passengers and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO