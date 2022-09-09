Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
Towerlight
SGA appoints nine new students to leadership team
The 102nd Administration of Towson’s Student Government Association appointed nine students to leadership positions during their second General Assembly Tuesday evening. The SGA appointed three new senators, two departmental Directors and two committee chairs during the meeting. Additionally, a new president pro-tempore and chief justice were also established. The...
Towerlight
Christopher sets record for goals in a game as Towson shuts out Delaware State
Towson shutout Delaware State University 7-0 as forward Nia Christopher set a new program record with five goals in a game. The Tigers lead the Colonial Athletic Association in shutouts with six as of Sept. 13. “I think it was a true team performance from start to finish,” Head Coach...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Towerlight
Police Blotter: Sept. 8 to Sept. 12
Sept. 8, 2022: A report of stalking after a female faculty member reported concern for their safety due to multiple contacts with a non-affiliate in the Liberal Arts Building. TUPD listed this report as suspended. Sept. 10, 2022: An unknown person made threats of bodily harm against two event staff...
3 children among 5 found shot to death inside Maryland home: "Horrific day"
Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children: Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.
NBC12
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the...
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
Officials in Cecil County, Maryland, are searching for answers after three children and two adults were found shot to death in what appears to be a quadruple murder-suicide carried out inside a family home. “Obviously, this is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community,” Cecil County...
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
wypr.org
Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network
Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed. Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital...
'A tragic and terrible day': Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Maryland
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams says two adults and three children were found dead inside a Maryland home.Sept. 9, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game
Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
