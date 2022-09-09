ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

SGA appoints nine new students to leadership team

The 102nd Administration of Towson’s Student Government Association appointed nine students to leadership positions during their second General Assembly Tuesday evening. The SGA appointed three new senators, two departmental Directors and two committee chairs during the meeting. Additionally, a new president pro-tempore and chief justice were also established. The...
TOWSON, MD
City
Towson, MD
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Sept. 8 to Sept. 12

Sept. 8, 2022: A report of stalking after a female faculty member reported concern for their safety due to multiple contacts with a non-affiliate in the Liberal Arts Building. TUPD listed this report as suspended. Sept. 10, 2022: An unknown person made threats of bodily harm against two event staff...
TOWSON, MD
CBS News

3 children among 5 found shot to death inside Maryland home: "Horrific day"

Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children: Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
titantime.org

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
CLINTON, MD
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network

Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed. Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Four Students Charged in Connection with Altercations at High School Football Game

Several teens are facing charges in Charles County after multiple fights broke out at a high school football game, the sheriff's office announced. It took officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office pepper spray to disperse a crowd at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, when multiple fights were started at a North Point High School football game in Waldorf.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

