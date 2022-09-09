ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Brownsburg 2 – 1

The varsity boys soccer team went on the road for a tough HCC showdown at Brownsburg. The Tigers were able to come home with a 2-1 road victory. Noah Reinhart scored first for Fishers, followed by a game winning goal from Will Sandlin with just over three minutes to play.
