gsabizwire.com
Anderson University Receives Highest U.S. News & World Report Rank in its History
Anderson University is the 26th best institution of higher learning in the south after rising 18 spots in the latest rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. It is AU’s highest ranking since moving to the publication’s more competitive “Regional University” category; prior to 2016, Anderson University was among the top 20 in the publication’s best “Regional Colleges” list.
gsabizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Offers Strategies to Create a Workplace Promoting Employee Growth and Personal Development
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is offering strategies to develop a workspace that promotes employee growth and personal development. These actionable tips foster an environment where employees are better supported, trained, and mentored in their careers. Creating a workplace where growth...
gsabizwire.com
Lions Vision Services Receives a $10,000 Grant for Eyecare in Greenville County
Greenville, SC – The Greenville Health Authority has awarded a $10,000 Healthy Greenville, Too grant to Lions Vision Services for its Envision Greenville project. Envision Greenville is a comprehensive approach to vision health that provides individuals living at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines with essential eye surgeries that save or restore sight, vision technology that enables safe and independent living, vision screenings that identify vision issues to be addressed, and eyeglasses to correct minor vision loss.
gsabizwire.com
McMillan Pazdan Smith’s Silvia Chan Accepted into Leadership Greenville 49th Class
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Associate Silvia Chan was accepted into the 49th class of the Greenville Chamber’s Leadership Greenville. The 10-month program selects its class members based on the strength of their professional resumes, essays, and community involvement. The Chamber's flagship leadership program is an intensive experience where participants work in teams on a volunteer project designed to make them more informed, committed and equipped to be a leader for Greenville County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA announces the grand opening of Squires Pointe, a luxury townhome community in rapidly growing Duncan, S.C.
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., has announced the grand opening of Squires Pointe, a luxury townhome community in Duncan, South Carolina. The new community is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, less than 10 minutes from GSP International Airport and close to some of the largest corporate manufacturing job sites in the Upstate.
gsabizwire.com
Carolina Handling Goes for World Record with The Patriotic Pallet Project
Carolina Handling will attempt to create the world’s largest pallet painting when it hosts The Patriotic Pallet Project on Monday, October 10, at Greenville Downtown Airport in Greenville, South Carolina. Presented in partnership with pallet provider 48forty Solutions, the Greenville Airport Commission and the Military History Center of the...
gsabizwire.com
Getting well “outta” wellness .. Upstate LGBTQ+ organizations partner for Holistic Health Fair
It’s happening y’all . . . Upstate SC LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, Vibration Yoga, and 864pride are hosting a holistic health fair on Saturday, September 10, 2022, free to the public at the Queer Wellness Center, located in Greenville from 10 am to 4 pm. “We are so...
gsabizwire.com
CAMS Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Greenville, SC - Inc. magazine has revealed that Community Association Management Services (CAMS) has earned a spot on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. From 2018 – 2021, CAMS experienced revenue growth of 116%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gsabizwire.com
Shepherd Hotel opens in downtown Clemson, creating jobs for ClemsonLIFE students
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson, offering guests a unique experience in luxury hospitality. The six-story white brick building nestled between College Avenue and Sloan Street has created buzz for months leading up to its opening, thanks to its enticing restaurant Delish Sisters and glimpses into the hotel’s inviting lobby featuring a grand spiral staircase. But what makes the Shepherd Hotel special is those who work there.
