One of Vladimir Putin’s top aides secured a deal with Kyiv as the war kicked off that would have met demands that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but the Russian leader rejected the offer in favor of continuing the onslaught, Reuters reports. Three sources told Reuters that Dmitry Kozak, Putin’s envoy on Ukraine, urged him to accept the deal, as it would help Russia avoid an all-out war against the country. But Putin reportedly claimed the terms of the deal didn’t go far enough to meet Russia’s demands, so he shot it down and set his sights on taking even more Ukrainian territory. “After Feb. 24, Kozak was given carte blanche: They gave him the green light; he got the deal. He brought it back and they told him to clear off. Everything was canceled. Putin simply changed the plan as he went along,” one source was quoted saying. The Kremlin has denied the claim, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling the reported deal “absolutely incorrect information” and insisting that “no such thing ever happened.”Read it at Reuters
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan Wednesday in the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Xi, in an article for Chinese state media ahead of the trip, said Beijing was prepared to work with Kazakhstan to "deepen cooperation in law enforcement, security and defence".
Europe’s largest clothing retailer Inditex said its profit for the six months to July soared by 41%
Experts are convening in NYC for SALT this week. Insider's Phil Rosen caught up with correspondent Laila Maidan to get the scoop on the conference.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war and that God must never “be held hostage to the human thirst for power.” Francis opened an interfaith conference in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan by challenging delegations to unite in condemning war and the religious justifications for it. He cited a Kazakh poet in warning that “he who permits evil and does not oppose it cannot be regarded as a true believer. At best he is a half-hearted believer.” In the audience of the 80 imams, patriarchs, rabbis and muftis was Metropolitan Anthony, in charge of foreign relations for the Russian Orthodox Church, which has firmly backed Russia’s invasion. His boss, Patriarch Kirill, was supposed to have participated in the congress but canceled last month. Kirill has justified Russia’s invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West. He has blessed Russian soldiers going into war and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
