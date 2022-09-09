ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished

It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News

The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV

