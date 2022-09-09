Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks return of Aerosmith, Christopher Cross to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A legendary rock band is set to take the stage again in Las Vegas. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to talk about Aerosmith and the "Deuces Are Wild" residency, plus another person he's excited to see.
news3lv.com
Hofbrauhaus hosts Las Vegas's most authentic Oktoberfest experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Oktoberfest officially kicks off at Hofbrauhaus. It's the most authentic Oktoberfest experience in the city. Jessica Maass and kevin Bonkowski joined us to share all the details. Visit hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest to learn more.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: The double energy depletion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is Wellness Wednesday and joining us today is a representative from Diabetes Reversal Clinics. Click the video above for more.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
news3lv.com
National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
news3lv.com
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive. Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested near a San Diego residence after police there received a tip at around 6:45 a.m. that he had […]
news3lv.com
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
Las Vegas-based podcasts offering $100K to find who killed Tupac Shakur
Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are teaming up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who killed musician Tupac Shakur.
news3lv.com
Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
news3lv.com
Search for missing hiker to continue on Wednesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The search continues for 75-year-old Mt. Charleston hiker Rock Stanley. Red Rock Search and Rescue returned to the mountain on Friday with a K-9 but did not develop any new leads. A scheduled search on Monday was also called off because of lightning. Stanely went...
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
news3lv.com
Back-to-school surprise from Jakob Johnson, Dick Sporting Goods
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's been more than a month since Clark County students' start of the school year, but one Las Vegas Raider still wants to ensure everyone has what they need. Fullback Jakob Johnson spent his off time to do some good and teaming up with Dick's...
Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News
The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
Comments / 2