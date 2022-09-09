ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

State Board of Education to discuss new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education is set to once again discuss the state’s new history and social science standards. The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday after delaying a vote on the new standards last month. State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended the one-month delay...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Tax rebates going out to some Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Virginians will soon be getting up to $500 back from the commonwealth. The General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers with a liability a one-time rebate. You can get up to $250 if you filed individually, or up to $500 if you filed jointly.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy