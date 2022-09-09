The Sugar Hill City Council began its Monday, Sept. 12, meeting with the swearing-in of its 2022-2023 Youth Council members. Mayor Brandon Hembree and council members expressed pride in the incoming Youth Council and their eagerness to be active in their community and city government. A representative from the incoming members said the new Youth Council just finished interviews and the group is still getting to know each other and working on team building.

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO