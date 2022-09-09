Read full article on original website
Buford’s KJ Bolden named to USA Today watch list
The 2022-2023 USA Today HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year watch list was released Friday, Sept. 9, and one of Buford’s own was named to that list. Junior Khalil “KJ” Bolden was among 50 student-athletes to make the initial list, which could be narrowed down by this winter.
Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library
Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
Sugar Hill City Council swears in Youth Council members, approves annexation request
The Sugar Hill City Council began its Monday, Sept. 12, meeting with the swearing-in of its 2022-2023 Youth Council members. Mayor Brandon Hembree and council members expressed pride in the incoming Youth Council and their eagerness to be active in their community and city government. A representative from the incoming members said the new Youth Council just finished interviews and the group is still getting to know each other and working on team building.
