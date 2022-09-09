ALTON - Superstar artist Rocky Pardo is back at the Edwardsville Art Show again this year. The Art Show is scheduled for September 23-25 at City Park. Rocky graduated from SIUE in 2014. She always wanted to be an artist and by age 14 was working with metals. She fell in love with metals work at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Rocky said she loves the Edwardsville Art Fair and being around the various artists.

ALTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO