Mississippi Earthtones Festival Hosts Announce Recipients of Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards
ALTON - At the 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Saturday, September 17, Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street will award three local activists with the 2022 Confluence Conservation Leadership Award. Since 2007, the festival organizers recognize community members who have made significant contributions to environmental conservation in the Riverbend region. This year’s Confluence Conservation Leadership awardees include: Dr. Connie Frey Spurlock, Rachel Lappin, and Emily Ehley.
Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022 Held Sept. 10-11 At L&C Raises $878,563
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus was the site of the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride 2022, held Sept. 10-11. This year’s ride featured 957 riders who raised $878,563. Article continues after sponsor message. To date, Bike MS donors have raised more than $1.4 billion...
2021 Showcase Winner: Alton's Rocky Pardo Should Be A Star Again In Edwardsville Art Show
ALTON - Superstar artist Rocky Pardo is back at the Edwardsville Art Show again this year. The Art Show is scheduled for September 23-25 at City Park. Rocky graduated from SIUE in 2014. She always wanted to be an artist and by age 14 was working with metals. She fell in love with metals work at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Rocky said she loves the Edwardsville Art Fair and being around the various artists.
YouthBuild Students Volunteer in Alton Citywide Cleanup
ALTON – Students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s YouthBuild AmeriCorps program volunteered for the Alton Citywide Litter Cleanup, coordinated by Alton Main Street and Pride, Inc. In the front row, from left to right are Isaiah Slater, Kyan O’Bannon, Kaden Conreux, Keyshawn Stapleton and Jaiden London. In...
SIUE’s Arts and Issues Presents “Chaos Theory & Other Miracles” as Xfest Returns to Campus
EDWARDSVILLE – As part of a packed week of thrilling performances, workshops, seminars and masterclasses to mark the return of Xfest to the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Arts and Issues will present “Chaos Theory & Other Miracles,” a show by Leggy Bones Physical Theater Company, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in the Dunham Hall Theater.
Land Of Lincoln Legal Aid Seeks Nominations For 50th Anniversary Awards
COLLINSVILLE - Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, a legal aid provider in central and southern Illinois, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year! As part of its celebration, Land of Lincoln is seeking nominations for awards to be given at its 50th Anniversary Party in Collinsville, Illinois on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
SIUE’s 2022 Homecoming Celebration Is Sept. 21-24
EDWARDSVILLE – Calling all Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars, alumni, family, and friends! Thank you for 50 great years of the Alumni Association. Join us to kick off our 2022 Homecoming festivities by returning to campus for the Sept. 21-24 celebration of the University’s past, present, and future.
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
S.M. Wilson Completes New $11.2 Million R.P. Lumber Center In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - S. M. Wilson & Co. has completed the new $11.2 million R.P. Lumber Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility provides year-round ice skating, exercise and other recreational activities. The new facility answers the growing demand for “ice time” in the region for hockey, figure skating and recreational skate use. S. M. Wilson served as the General Contractor. Chiodini Architects was the architect. G & W Engineering Corporation was the building engineer. B32 Engineering Group was the ice rink engineer.
Bi-State Workforce Boards Receive Department of Labor Grant To Launch Gateway Registered Apprenticeship Programs Hub
EDWARDSVILLE – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. “We are thrilled with this announcement from the Department of Labor to be able to launch the...
Paula L. Payne
Paula L. Payne, 60, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She was born March 13, 1962, in Puxico, Missouri, a daughter of Nina (Nevels) Cookson of Granite City and the late Paul Cookson. She married Randall L. “Randy” Payne on October 10, 1987, in Granite City and he survives. Paula enjoyed collecting Roseville Pottery, vacationing in Cancun, playing puzzle games, entertaining family for holiday gatherings, and spoiling the babies in the family. She cherished her family and had a love for animals.
Veronica “Ronnie” Wilene Sigala
Veronica “Ronnie” Wilene Sigala, 87, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 10:04 p.m. Mon. Sept. 12, 2022, at her home while under hospice care. She was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in East Hardin, IL to the late Lola (Cunningham) Wood and Marvin Burns. Ronnie owned and...
Ronald Russell Wagner
Ronald Russell Wagner, 83, died at 9:51 p.m., Thursday, September 6, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 1, 1939, in Saint Louis, Missouri, one of five children born to the late Charles and Dora (Benhardt) Wagner. He married Anna Greer and their union...
ITC at SIUE Helps Amplify Southern Illinois Businesses' Footprint
EDWARDSVILLE - Meeting the need for creative pivots and global business smarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois SBDC International Trade Center (ITC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has continued to support its clients by coordinating virtual meetings, roundtables and trade missions. Among its offerings, over the last year, ITC...
27-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured, With Gunfire In Alton
ALTON - At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Alton Police Department received 911 reports of gunshots fired and a male gunshot wound victim at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police officers immediately responded and located a 27-year-old male who had been...
"Sweetie Pie's" star says he did not arrange nephew's death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former star in a St. Louis-based “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” reality television show testified Tuesday that he was not involved in the killing of his nephew. James “Tim” Norman, 43, https://apnews.com/article/shootings-tv-147cbd5dc033cddb37eebdd91aa899a0">is accused of hiring two people to kill 21-year-old Andre Montgomery in...
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine Provides Views On SAFE-T Act
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine on Wednesday said the implementation of a new state law known as the SAFE-T Act will result in the “greatest jailbreak” in county history. Haine issued a full statement (below) in response to concern from the public...
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
