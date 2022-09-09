ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

No_$hiT_ShiRlock!
4d ago

Wtf..I just don’t get..why are they pushing sexual preferences on kids?? Like if you’re gay youre gay ok whatever but wtf do you need a damn holiday and a flag for??? Ruined the damn rainbow….like why can’t you just keep your sexual preference to yourself??? The only flag should be your country flag…i really don’t get this whole “pride” thing..should there be a flag and holiday for every sexual preference then? 😂😂😂😂let kids be kids and go on and be LGBTQWTF if you want to but it truly doesn’t need to be glorified….let us get a heterosexual flag please and a holiday and give it to kids to wave!! 🤷‍♀️

4d ago

I am happy to see there are people that are recognizing the hidden agenda but I am disappointed that this is even news. Why does the children of the urban community have to be subjected to promoting adult behaviors to get books or have a school. What is wrong in PA ! Texas would never allow this . Florida would never allow this but PA does. Why is that ?

Patricia Sottile
4d ago

Who in the hell thought this was a good idea what about the parents who are against this these school are name for people who did good for our country not this nonsense. These poor children are being brainwashed.

The Philadelphia Citizen

Constructing a Community of Fathers

In 1997, when Eric Marsh was 27 years old, a Philadelphia Family Court awarded him full custody of his (then) two-year old son. It was an inflection point in his adult life that he recalls with some amazement now: “It was rare for dads to be awarded full custody, in this city at least,” he tells me.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Competition Fierce for Teachers as Upper Darby Holds on

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry Is still hiring teachers two weeks after school started, writes Aubri Juhasz for WHYY. The vacancy list numbers at 70, though candidates have been recommended for 40 of those positions. That’s still not a guarantee. “I tell my team, ‘Until they’re actually...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries

At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Transgender policy not needed, Northampton Area school board says

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District Board of Directors will not develop a transgender policy following Monday night's meeting at the high school auditorium. Director Doug Vaughn requested direction from his colleagues as to whether or not a committee should contemplate an item addressing transgender individuals for...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Person
Gloria Casarez
#Elementary School#Racism
senatorhughes.com

In Honor of Tiffany Fletcher and All Impacted by Gun Violence, Senator Hughes Calls for the Guns to be Put Down & Demands Leaders Create Different Paths to Success for Our Youth

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 − Following the fatal shooting of a beloved Philadelphia recreation center worker, Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following impassioned statement:. “Tiffany Fletcher should still be alive. Instead, her life was cut short because of senseless shooting. The 41-year-old’s three children are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Philadelphia DA Krasner held in contempt by PA House Committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order today unanimously moved to recommend that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt due to his refusal to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month. Pennsylvania House Republicans began the process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

