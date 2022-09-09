Wtf..I just don’t get..why are they pushing sexual preferences on kids?? Like if you’re gay youre gay ok whatever but wtf do you need a damn holiday and a flag for??? Ruined the damn rainbow….like why can’t you just keep your sexual preference to yourself??? The only flag should be your country flag…i really don’t get this whole “pride” thing..should there be a flag and holiday for every sexual preference then? 😂😂😂😂let kids be kids and go on and be LGBTQWTF if you want to but it truly doesn’t need to be glorified….let us get a heterosexual flag please and a holiday and give it to kids to wave!! 🤷♀️
I am happy to see there are people that are recognizing the hidden agenda but I am disappointed that this is even news. Why does the children of the urban community have to be subjected to promoting adult behaviors to get books or have a school. What is wrong in PA ! Texas would never allow this . Florida would never allow this but PA does. Why is that ?
Who in the hell thought this was a good idea what about the parents who are against this these school are name for people who did good for our country not this nonsense. These poor children are being brainwashed.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
